Amazon seeks settlement over European Commission investigations

The relationship of Amazon with European regulators it has had its ups and downs in recent years. The company founded by Jeff Bezos has been in the crosshairs of the European Commission several times, and now I would try to reach an agreement in order to avoid greater evils.

According to Reuters, Amazon is seeking to resolve two ongoing antitrust investigations. They are related to the accusation of abuse of a dominant position as a seller and marketplace, with the supposed favoring of their own offers, or those of sellers who use the company’s logistics and delivery services.

The cited report mentions that Amazon is already in preliminary talks with the European Commission. The American firm would be willing to make concessions, in order to avoid two hypothetical penalties: the payment of millionaire fines and the obligation to make changes in business practices considered anti-competitive.

In any case, communication between the parties does not guarantee absolutely anything. European regulators could reject Amazon’s claims and continue antitrust investigations. However, from the company run by Andy Jassy are optimistic that Margrethe Vestager will listen to their fundamentals.

Photo by Wicked Monday on Unsplash

The argument that Amazon considers to have in its favor is that it already has a history of its concessions being accepted by the European Commission in the face of a similar scenario. In 2017, the regulator finalized an antitrust investigation against the US company for the distribution of e-books in Europe. At that time it was learned that Amazon forced publishers to reveal the terms of the agreements they had with other distributors; thus, they could equalize or improve the conditions to harm their rivals.

Amazon promised not to fall back on such practices in the European Economic Area for at least five years. The European Commission accepted the pact and made it legally binding; This meant that if it was breached, a fine would be applied that could be up to 10% of its total annual income.

Amazon, always under the scrutiny of regulators

We can say that Amazon maintains a relationship of permanent tension with the authorities in Europe. Recall that in the middle of the year it received a record fine of 746 million euros in Luxembourg for violating the privacy of its users. While in Spain it has also been targeted by the CNMC for possible anti-competitive practices. And to all this we must add the Digital Services Law, which aims to put the world’s leading technology companies on the ropes.

For now, we will be attentive to what happens in Amazon’s negotiation with the European Commission. Reuters indicates that the proposals to reach agreements may require months before a definition, so we do not expect a resolution in the short term.

Also in Kirkwood student media