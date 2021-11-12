An illustrious tech mogul in ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

Half of the second nightmare that is told in American Horror Story: Double Feature (Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, 2021), the new terrifying miniseries from FX whose episodes are premiering on Disney Plus, has its feet planted firmly on the dusty ground of the history of the United States.

Thus, due to the stage that its creators have selected for the blood to run – between 1954 and 1979 – and the leading role at the highest level of politics, until now characters such as the president have paraded on the small screen. Dwight eisenhower (1890-1969), his wife, Mamie (1896-1979), and Sherman Adams (1899-1986), White House chief of staff, 1st Vice President Richard Nixon (1913-1994), the president John Fitzgerald Kennedy (1917-1963), actress Marilyn monroe (1926-1962) and secretary Evelyn Lincoln (1909-1995), and aviator Amelia Earhart (1897-1937).

In Eisenhower’s skin he gets Neal mcdonough, whom we have seen before as Robert Comer from The X-Files (Chris Carter, since 1993), Buck Compton in Blood Brothers (Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, 2001), Gordon Fletcher from Minority Report (Steven Spielberg, 2002 ), Robert Quarles in Justified: Raylan’s Law (Graham Yostel, 2010-2015), the Dum Dum Dugan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Damien Darhk in the Arrowverse.

Mammie Eisenhower is embodied by none other than Sarah paulson (Carol) in her 13th character for American Horror Story. Adams has the face of Christopher Stanley (Mad Men); Nixon, that of Craig Sheffer (Palmer); Kennedy, that of Mike Vogel (Maids and Ladies); Monroe, that of Alisha Soper (Feud); and Evelyn Lincoln, that of Elaine Rivkin (Shameless). But it is that of another interpreter and his intervention in the chapter “Inside” (10×08) what interests us the most here.

A famous character from the technological world in ‘American Horror Story’

FX

Just before Kendall Carr (Kaia Gerber) reunites with Jamie Howard (Rachel Hilson), Cal Cambon (Nico Greetham), and Troy Lord (Isaac Powell) in the X-Files hybrid pregnant common room, the following is developed conversation between Calico (Leslie Grossman) and a tech mogul which we recognize immediately when focused: “The other day I saw someone wearing one. I can’t believe… It’s a pencil! Do you also go to the store by carriage? ”He laments. “Come on, Calico; What have we done here for the last fifty years? “

“Before I settled in Las Vegas, I did the south of the border circuit,” the other responds, “and I saw a girl who was shooting ping pong balls with her private parts.” To which the aforementioned replies: “What does that have to do with it?” “People use what they have as they see fit,” she answers. “We don’t have to tell them what to do, and you know what? We couldn’t even if we tried ”. “You’re right,” he admits. Thank you, Calico; you always know what to say ”. And, a few seconds later, Cal Cambon addresses the latter: “Was that Steve Jobs?”. To which the former Leslie Grossman dancer agrees with these words: “Yes. It dresses like the ass, but it is a love ”.

A little known face for a very famous businessman

FX

It refers, of course, to the one who was co-founder from Apple together with Steve Wozniak and CEO of the company, designer of Macintosh computers, the iTunes store, iPod audio players, iMac computers or iPhone phones; besides who transformed The Graphics Group, Lucasfilm’s subsidiary company and specialist in making digital graphics, in that great movie studio that is Pixar.

To be Steve Jobs (1955-2011) in American Horror Story: Double Feature, the team of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (Once Upon a Time) has selected Len Cordova, an actor with a not very relevant résumé Until now. He gave life to Paul Whitcomb for the chapter “Down Among the Dead Men” (6×17) of Diagnosis: Murder (Joyce Burditt, 1993-2001), to Hal Greene in the episode “What Fresh Hell?” (1×12) of Criminal Minds (Jeff Davis, 2005-2020) or to an anonymous man in the chapter “Live Together, Die Alone” (2×23) of Lost (JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber, 2004-2010).

Also to Henry Flack in the CSI: New York episode “Misconceptions” (9×15) (Anthony E. Zuiker, Ann Donahue and Carol Mendelsohn, 2004-2013), an FBI agent in the chapter “Sunshine and Frosty Swirl” (7×02 ) from Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013), the father of the vampire in episode “Open House of Horrors” (4×05) of Modern Family (Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, 2009-2020) or detective Lonnie Méndez in a pair of Ray Donovan (2013-2020).

Steve Jobs has left the building

FX

The presence of your Steve Jobs in American Horror Story implies that has faked his death, very unfortunate because he fled from true medicine and wanted to treat a pancreatic cancer not very difficult to overcome with pseudoscientific remedies. This links the story with the conspiracy about the actor James Dean (1931-1955), the aforementioned Marilyn Monroe or the singer Elvis Presley (1935-1977), in fact, still having a pulse after having left the building.

And as if that weren’t enough, Steve Jobs’s dialogue with Leslie Grossman’s Calico subtly reveals that Apple’s computing advancements, so applauded —except for Richard Stallman—, in the universe created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk come from aliens, and the deal between the Dwight Eisenhower government to allow the abduction of 5,000 Americans each year, as guinea pigs from their hybridization experiments to invade Earth, in exchange for the cutting-edge technology invented by those beings from another world.

