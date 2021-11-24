an intrigue like old times

After a promising chapter of the miniseries Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021) as “Cold Snap” (1×01) and the justifiable and paradoxically calm “Storm of Fuck” (1×02), arrives “Smoke Signals” (1×03), which does not provide us with many emotions but is useful for the plot to advance between the dangers that surround the protagonist (Michael C. Hall) to others that we foresee stronger.

Until his close-up takes flight definitively, the image that a few seconds show us, in which the suggestive soundtrack of Par Irwin (Bored to Death) and the long-awaited voice-over of our favorite serial killer (always with permission of the great Hannibal Lecter) caress our meninges, we puzzled by its imprecise texture, beautiful in the speed of movement.

And, when the aforementioned comments on his predicament with a certain sarcasm, the episode it feels like the old days, the previous eight seasons of Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013) with the game of the police cat and the elusive mouse and the most difficult yet to get away with it. But most of all, next, thanks to that moment of uncertainty in slow motion.

Some outstanding audiovisual compositions in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Showtime

Clyde Phillips (Nurse Jackie) and screenwriter David McMillan, who has also written scripts for Sleepy Hollow (Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Phillip Iscove, 2013-2017), Lucifer (Tom Kapinos, 2016-2021) and the future Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, since 2022), later delve into that uncertainty placing a professional mirror in front of Dexter Morgan’s face.

Then the filmmaker Sanford Bookstaver, who has directed chapters of forty-four other series since 2000, such as Dawson Grows (Kevin Williamson, 1998-2003), House (David Shore, 2004-2012), Prison Break, Bones, ( Paul T. Scheuring, Hart Hanson, 2005-2017) or Jessica Jones (Melissa Rosenberg, 2015-2019), offers us a curious cover-up sequence in slow motion and adequately musicalized that almost surreal.

Which, in addition, is interrupted by another on the main pending work of the protagonist in Dexter: New Blood, with some the same compositional elements and which automatically and indisputably points to family plots like that of The evil Zaroff (Irving Pichel and Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1932), that of Human White (John Woo, 1993) or The hunt (Craig Zobel, 2020). But the matter evolves and becomes rarefied with more ghoulish details, at two meters underground (Alan Ball, 2001-2005).

Dexter Morgan’s genes show their paw

Showtime

One of the interventions of Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) in “Smoke Signals” surpasses the surrealism of which we spoke in his black comedy. On the other hand, they give us some more clues about the personal mystery around Angela (Julia Jones) and Audrey (Johnny Sequoyah); and further develop the character of Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott), who already seems to the paternal vein shows in both senses that we know him so well by now. That is to say, the irrepressible impulse towards violence but against bad people.

Perhaps a certain cavernous plane and its restlessness bring to mind the similar repetitions that exist in Dark (Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, 2017-2020); but it does not seem likely that it constitutes any specific or conscious reference despite the same tone, but rather a reasonable choice from Sanford Bookstaver. Regarding the native american ritual, Dexter: New Blood thus becomes one of the few television fictions that is interested in them. Like The X-Files (Chris Carter, since 1993) in “Shapes” (1×19) or “The Blessing Way” (3×01).

To finish “Smoke Signals”, as usual if we are not mistaken in our memories of the original series, when it seemed that Dexter Morgan already had them all with him, it arises a new enigma that it piss us off as well as himself and that, surely, it causes substantial twists in the chapters to come.

