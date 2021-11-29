Apple works on an AirPower and a charger that works remotely

Apple could be working on a new wireless charging technology “short and long distance” that will allow their main devices to “charge each other”, as detailed by Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist, through his weekly newsletter. The well-known “leaker” also believes that the Cupertino company continues to develop a wireless charger very similar to the late AirPower.

Apple’s new wireless charging technology that Gurman refers to could be about an improved reversible load, which allows you to supply battery to a device – for example, AirPods – through another product, such as an iPhone. The difference, yes, is that Apple devices could be charged even if they are at a distance “[Apple] imagine a future where all your devices can charge each other. Imagine an iPad charging an iPhone, and that iPhone charging AirPods or an Apple Watch. “The journalist assures us in his weekly newsletter.

Wireless remote charging, both from Apple and from other manufacturers, is a technology that is currently under development. Therefore, it could take years to reach the market. Xiaomi, for example, was one of the first companies to show this system. It works, in particular, thanks to a receiver capable of locating the position of the device. This, in addition, sends energy through millimeter waves to supply battery.

Apple is also working on a wireless charging mat similar to the AirPower

In parallel, Gurman believes that Apple could continue working on a wireless charging mat capable of supply battery to multiple devices at the same time. It is an accessory very similar to the AirPower, which was finally canceled due to quality problems.

It’s not the first time that Gurman has mentioned this wireless charger. The journalist, in fact, revealed in June that Apple’s future wireless charging base could power an iPhone, an Apple Watch and a few AirPods at the same time. That is, as the company had planned with the device they showed in 2017. Apple, for the moment, markets the so-called MagSafe Duo.

Again, Xiaomi – in addition to other manufacturers – have presented wireless chargers capable of supplying battery to various devices thanks to a large number of charging coils, which allow the smartphone to be placed in any position. However, Apple has a major complication: adapting the Apple watch and the watch’s own wireless charging technology.

