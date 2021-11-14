Are there problems in the production of ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’?

In the film industry, it is normal for certain productions, after the filming period is over, to return to the set to ‘re-record’ some scenes – or completely new takes. Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is going through that stage. However, this is not happening in the usual way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to Doctor Strange returned to the set to carry out a “significant” reshoot process. This includes changes in photography and, more importantly, new scenes. But the most remarkable thing about the report is that the production is working at full speed during Six days a week, which is already an issue that is out of the ordinary.

At this time it is not 100% clear what caused the production to redouble its efforts to record new scenes. However, it is known that Sam reimi, director of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity, as well as Michael waldron (screenwriter), they are totally involved in the reshoot. Beyond Benedict Cumberbatch, who is obviously present, it is unknown what other actors took up their jobs.

What is happening with Doctor Strange 2?

Generally – though not always – when reshoot activity intensifies and scriptwriter participation is also involved, it is because they are rewriting some sections of the script. In fact, the aforementioned medium claims that Michael Waldron is writing “new material.” We sense that the changes are important to be working six days a week.

Despite the above, a source close to the production of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness said that the reshoot is not related to a change in the narrative. Everything would have been provoked because some actors were not available in the original recording period and so far they are doing their job. To the above, we must add that COVID-19 caused delays in filming and they must make up for lost time.

Regardless of what the real cause is, the truth is that the production of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity is racing against the clock so as not to cause another delay. As recently as October, Disney revealed that several Marvel movies, including Doctor Strange 2, pushed back their release dates. The new of the sorcerer will arrive on May 5, 2022 instead of March 25 of the same year. The problem with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that when one movie falls, it creates a ripple effect on subsequent ones.

Also in Kirkwood student media