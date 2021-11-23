Bit2Me goes to seniors to increase the security of its cryptocurrencies

They were born in 2015, but began to be in the front line a few months ago. Since they filled the capital with hundreds of posters in favor of cryptocurrencies, Bit2Me continues trying to demonstrate – most likely to the Bank of Spain and a CNMV denier – that its bet is very serious. Also to an entire financial sector – led by large banking entities – that still does not look favorably on new financial products.

Bit2Me was also launching its own token, B2M, with two goals. Put your own crypto into circulation and also capitalize in this way rather than transfer capital to investors. They do not rule out, in any case, the traditional way of financing. But that is another story.

Now, the crypto startup is allied with another of the sectors that is making the most movements: insurance. Renewed or die. From now on, in full swing of agreements between sectors with the aim of expanding their offer. We have seen the health sector entering fully with the telcos –Telefónica and Yoigo with Movistar Salud and DoctorGo– in the new era of connected services. Also that of the operators serving as alarm providers after the agreement of El Corte Inglés with Yoigo.

Through this agreement, Bit2Me joins forces with Prosegur Cypto to save part of its funds and assets in the custody solution of the insurance company. According to the company, they increase the security levels of its users’ assets.

Does this mean that Bit2Me doesn’t trust its security? The reality is that they are in the process of increasing the protocols. “We had cold solutions under our own protocols”, explains Leif Ferreira, CEO of the company, “now we have increased security with the agreement both digitally and physically”. Under the agreement with Prosegur, to cold solutions –a part of the cryptocurrencies are outside the connected system and therefore not vulnerable to attacks of any kind– It is joined by hardware and software security protocols that a company outside the sector could hardly manage. Systems that are, in fact, used by the old-school financial industry.

The fact of choosing Prosegur Crypto points directly to that global financial sector. The company covers the security protocols of 200 companies in the sector in 20 countries around the world. Using, in fact, 100% cold custody, called Crypto Bunker, or one that at no time connects to the cloud avoiding possible attacks. Impossible under this system? Never say Never. “The higher the prize, the greater the intention and sophistication,” says Raimundo Castilla, CEO of Prosegur Crypto, “that’s why you always have to be innovating in this sector.”

In this way, Leif points out, Bit2Me can focus on the management of retail solutions. Also to the asset Management and the world of cryptocurrencies itself, leaving security management to third parties in whom you place your trust.

“In the world of crypto the important thing is to have the private keys. If you lose the key you have lost your crypto and you can no longer do anything. To manage this so important you have to find solutions. We are a trusted player for our clients, And at the same time we can delegate that key to third parties so that we can decentralize and distribute the funds of the clients who trust us. “ Leif ferreira

On the question of the security of digital financial assets, many lines have been written about it. Fake NFTs, crypto thefts – the idea of ​​a possible theft of Bitcoin from the founder of Tuenti was played a few days ago. For Leif, “all of this is purely anecdotal; the real risk is that the platforms do not manage their activity well“And that, to this day, is his main job.

Also in Kirkwood student media