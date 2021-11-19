companies taking advantage of environmental awareness

In recent years, strategies aimed at making the population aware of the climate change and the global warming they have borne quite a bit of fruit. And it is that, at least from the citizenry, as consumers, we have begun to take small steps aimed at recycling, decrease our carbon footprint or, in general, take care of the planet. Companies also seem to have become aware. But all that glitters is not gold. And, in some cases, what seem like changes aimed at protecting the environment are actually tricks that take advantage of this public awareness to get a slice. This is what is known as greenwashing.

Own Greta thunberg I recently commented on it in an interview for Salvados. When asked by the presenter if any large company has tried to contact her to participate in their publicity, she acknowledged that they have done so. many times. And he called it greenwashing, because it really is.

But greenwashing can happen in many ways. Large companies do it, but also smaller ones. In the end, the result is that, innocently, we may end up opting for the companies less careful with the environment, just because they have known how to choose their cards well. Therefore, we too must learn to play ours. Recognizing greenwashing is not easy, but they exist some keys that can help us with it. In this article we are going to see some and also, of course, some concrete examples that we can come across in our day to day.

100% recyclable?

The dangers of plastics in general, and microplastics in particular, are becoming clearer to society. This is why many people already avoid using them as much as possible or at least strive to reuse and recycle them. And this is something that makes words “100% recyclable” in a container are the most attractive.

They can lead us to opt for that product instead of another, since then we can get rid of the container without fear that it ends up where it should not. However, this too it can be greenwashing.

To begin with, we cannot put the full weight of caring for the planet on recycling, since, according to data collected by the University of California, only 9% of the world’s plastic is recycled. In addition, in a product we must look at more things.

“If we are strict, it is impossible to have a 100% recyclable packaging, because there are elements that are not, such as inks” Paula Baldó, Environmentalologist and Technical Director of Envirall

He has explained it to Kirkwood student media Paula Baldo, environmentalologist and technical director of the environmental consultancy Envirall. “If we are strict it is impossible to have a 100% recyclable packaging because there are elements that are not, such as inks, for example ”, he points out. “But if we don’t get so strict and think about the material (100% recyclable cardboard packaging, for example) it seems silly to say it because it is obvious that it is recyclable. Showing off such a feature is one more form of greenwashing ”.

Also, remember that the new packaging law will require that by 2030 all are recyclable, so this would be a no-brainer. But it’s a no-brainer that grabs attention, attracts the consumer, and sometimes takes the focus away from where it needs to be. And it is that, in reality, more than the possibility of recycling or not the packaging, should indicate other data about the product, such as “its form of production, if its use damages the environment or the carbon footprint”.

This, in addition, will vary a little for each product, depending on its characteristics. “Where to put the focus should go based on the type of product we are selling. And it is not a good idea to use a single variable (I do not care if it is recyclability, carbon footprint, water footprint, social part …) to talk about what sustainable what are we”.

In fact, all this is something that, according to the environmentalologist, can be clearly seen with tetrabrik that claim to be 100% recyclable. “In Spain it is impossible to recycle them 100%”. And yet, in the mineral water industry, for example, there are already companies that have chosen to switch from the plastic bottle to the tetrabrik, claiming that it is fully recyclable and, therefore, much more sustainable.

‘Greenwashing’, literally

One of the strategies that some companies use to get us to unconsciously get carried away by them is something as simple as colour.

We associate green with sustainable And, therefore, if they suddenly change their appearance and are dyed this tonality, we can think that they have switched to a more sustainable production style. A good example of this is that of the oil company BP. If we go to any of their gas stations we will see that everything is dyed green, and even that their logo is a flower.

This is part of a campaign in which in 2019 they also added the solar panel installation in some of its service stations. However, in 2020 the environmental organization Client Earth launched a complaint warning that more than 96% of annual spending of BP comes from Petroleum and gas. Therefore, that new look was nothing more than a literal greenwashing strategy.

Straw fever

The danger posed by straws to the environment has been revealed in recent years through raw images in which you can see, for example, a turtle with one of these utensils stuck in its nose.

Needless to say, they can also be ingested, get into the digestive tract, or cause fatal injuries and health problems in marine animals. The sensitivity of citizenship This type of images has also led some companies to make a facelift based on the use of supposedly more sustainable straws.

It is the case of McDonald’s, which in 2018 announced that it would change its traditional plastic straws for others made of paper, first in the United Kingdom and then in other countries. The news was greeted with jubilation by consumers. However, shortly after the British newspaper The Sun uncovered that these new straws were less recyclable than the ones they had withdrawn. Before this announcement, a spokesman for the fast food giant acknowledged that the materials can be recycled; but what, actually, thickness of these utensils prevents them from being processed for recycling. It was, therefore, a clear greenwashing strategy.

Some companies have switched from plastic straws to less recyclable options

Something similar happened with Starbucks, when it released a strawless lid for its glasses that actually had more plastic than the combination of straws and lids that had been removed for insertion.

Perhaps the solution is simply don’t use straws. But all of this is a good way to take the focus off issues like the carbon footprint these companies leave behind. For example, in the processing of your products or in their transport.

How can we avoid ‘greenwashing’?

So far we have seen a few examples of company stocks, more or less large, that may attract our attention.

However, sometimes greenwashing is not so obvious. We run into it all the time and it’s hard to recognize it. So, no matter how much effort we put in as consumers, what can we do if they continually try to deceive us?

Faced with this question, Baldó is clear that, to begin with, language is very important. “When I work with clients on the subject of sustainability communication I always tell that there are certain words that are used a lot but in reality they are empty of content and lead us to a manual greenwashing even if it is not the intention of the company,” he says. “It is the case of things of the type ecofriendly, friend of the earth, 100% natural… If you find them, be careful, because it doesn’t have to be really sustainable ”.

We must pay attention to the language and inform ourselves calmly to avoid falling into the ‘greenwashing‘

In addition, he comments that it is very important to know the profile of the company. “If we already know that we are dealing with a business very polluting or problematic from an environmental perspective we have to take their claims of sustainability with tweezers and investigate well what is behind those claims “. Therefore, if we see that a company that has been little or not sustainable for many years suddenly changes radically, like BP, we must be cautious. “My experience is that sustainability is a process and as such takes time and effortMiracles cannot be done overnight; so if you find them, be suspicious ”.

And how can we avoid all this? Unfortunately, nobody assures us that we do not fall for some greenwashing strategies from time to time. However, this is something that we can partly avoid with good information. “Unfortunately, in the eco environment they have intermingled good sustainability projects with many theories no scientific basis but they sound great for the consumer ”, laments Baldó. “It is necessary to contrast well and with patience. Keep in mind that if the company has a budget of millions, it can pay for scientific studies (note the importance of italics), advertising and even right now influencers how much they move us to use one thing or another so that they say what is convenient for them. We are at a time when having true and reliable information is very difficult. For this reason, you have to arm yourself with patience and scratch everything to the end ”.

In short, the existence of powerful people who take advantage of the good faith of those who are not so powerful is something almost as old as the human being himself. Therefore, greenwashing is something that does not surprise anyone. But just because it’s not surprising doesn’t mean it’s not annoying. We must try to fight it and for that, as for everything in life, Information is power.

