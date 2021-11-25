Everyday objects that are a danger to cats

If we decide to adopt a pet, we must make sure that we are going to be able to give it all the attention it deserves. And this, of course, includes providing you with a safe place to live. In the case of catsFor example, there are many objects or products for daily use that are totally safe for us, but that can even cost them their lives. For example, it is well known that some plants can be a danger to felines. But that’s not all, because they can suffer accidents and poisonings in many different ways.

We must be vigilant, know what things we should not leave within reach and what we should take directly from home. And, of course, we must also know how to act in case prevention has not been enough.

If you have a cat at home or are thinking of adopting one, you are interested in what he has told us.

The danger of plants

We know that some plants can be a danger to cats. In fact, as Blanco has told us, the plant poisoning It is the emergency that you must attend most often in your clinic. But what are those plants that we should be careful with? Before getting to this point, it should be noted that not all of them are completely toxic. Some only have alkaloids dangerous to felines in some of its parts, be it the leaves, the seeds, the fruits or any other.

Some Christmas plants like holly, mistletoe or poinsettia can be a danger to cats

Anyway, they are of one type or another, it is convenient to avoid them. In florists, at buy plants or flowers, they can tell us if our choice is dangerous for cats, in case they have the pertinent information. If not, they should at least give us the name of the plant so that we can search a list, such as the one provided by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the Association of Spanish Veterinarians Specialists in Small Animals. Now, is it enough to have them out of your access?

It all depends on what the toxic part is. And it is that some, like the liliaceaewhich include lilies and lilies, are not only harmful to ingestion. “They can give off pollen and the animal when preening ingesting it and becoming intoxicated,” says the veterinarian.

Also, now that Christmas is coming it is important to be careful with plants such as poinsettia, mistletoe or holly, since all of them pose a danger to our feline friends.

Be careful with radiators if you have cats

Now that in the northern hemisphere we begin to need to heat our houses from the low temperatures outside, it is important to remember the danger that some radiators pose for cats. Although not all. “The dangerous ones are radiators that have a slot where they can put at least one phalanx ”, clarifies Blanco. “Those that are made of a whole plate should not pose any danger, except for the risk of burns.”

The situation can be so serious that it sometimes requires amputation of the trapped finger, so it is important to avoid it. Therefore, the veterinarian recommends the use of radiator covers, since “they completely cover the radiator without eliminating the heat source”.

The situation can be so serious that it sometimes requires amputation of the trapped finger, so it is important to avoid it.

Danger in the kitchen

The kitchen is one of those places where we must have a thousand eyes if we have cats.

On the one hand, because there are totally safe foods for humans, which are very toxic for them. It is, for example, the case of garlic or onions. Therefore, they should not be accessible to our pet. In fact, for the same reason, we must also avoid giving them scraps of our food, since there could be an ingredient that puts their health in danger.

The glass ceramic must be covered to avoid burns if they rise

On the other hand, kitchens are dangerous due to the presence of heat sources such as glass ceramic. “The glass-ceramics must be better covered to prevent them from turning on when passing and burning. Also when they have residual heat, even though they are blocked to avoid ignition ”.

Finally, we must pay attention to the washing machine, whether we are one of those who have it in the kitchen or those who have a laundry room. “The doors of the washing machine and the dryer must always be closed and we must be very careful when putting the clothes in,” says Blanco. “It looks like a cartoon but I had to tend to a cat for turning on the washing machine while inside.”

Adorable but dangerous

Plants or foods that are toxic to them are not the only products that can make them sick from their intake.

They are very curious animals, which sometimes get into their mouths and swallow objects that can cause them so much poisonings as serious intestinal obstructions.

Balls of wool are very dangerous for cats

For example, objects like hair ties or earplugsBeing so elastic, they may seem like a toy to them, but they are not. Although, in general, almost any small object can pose a danger. For example, the veterinarian consulted by this means tells of a very delicate case that she had to attend to. “We have done surgery to remove a sewing needle it was already in the stomach, “he recalls. “The cat began to eat the thread and it was attached to a needle. He ingested everything and had to do an emergency surgery ”.

In fact, it is not the first time that one of these animals ends up in the emergency room due to one or more threads. And, although we are used to seeing adorable images of cats playing with balls of wool, these everyday objects are also a danger to them. And it is that something known as “obstruction by linear body” can occur, which would also end the feline in the emergency room.

Other toxic products for cats

Oddly enough, a product that we should pay special attention to is the antifreeze liquid; since, according to Blanco, “it has a sweet taste and cats can suck it if it spills.” Therefore, we should never handle it in the presence of our pet.

But it is not the only chemical with which we must be careful. It is also important to have the Cleaning products in a safe place, in a place that the cat cannot access.

And the same for medicines. “It is a horror to give them medication, but on their own they can eat anything. They are the spirit of contradiction ”. Also, this is applicable for medicinal plants. That it is not sold in a pharmacy does not mean that it cannot be toxic.

How should we act if it is already too late?

For cats we can apply the same maxim as for humans: Prevention is better than cure.

However, if it is too late and they have ingested a toxic substance or have suffered an intestinal obstruction, take them to the vet as soon as possible. Now, how can we detect it?

Gastrointestinal symptoms depend on the area of ​​the digestive tract where the obstruction occurred

First of all, if we have seen the intake. If not, in the case of poisoning, we can see signs like “depression, vomiting, lethargy, anorexia, or abdominal pain”. Blanco admits that these are not specific symptoms of poisoning, as they may be due to other causes, but in any case they should indicate a visit to the vet and, if there are plants or other substances at home that could have been ingested, inform you of it.

Regarding obstructions, they are identified by the presence of gastrointestinal symptoms, which can be vomiting, anorexia, or constipation, depending on the area of ​​the digestive tract in which the obstruction occurred.

In conclusion, cats are very curious animals, who like to find out where they live. Therefore, if we decide to share our life with them, we must avoid that while they are investigating they come across products that could put their life in danger.

