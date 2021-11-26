Fans revive PlayStation Home, the social platform of the PS3

In the world of entertainment, there are usually productions that at first are not well received or go unnoticed, but over the years they achieve cult status. It happens with movies, TV series, records, and also video games. In the latter case, the range is somewhat wide because it encompasses the games themselves, the consoles and their accessories, and the extra content that was very experimental. At this last point we can locate PlayStation Home, a peculiar initiative that has been revived thanks to the efforts of fans.

We could say that PlayStation Home it was Sony’s first effort to build a metaverse, long before it was the trendy concept or initiative. The platform was born in 2008 in order to provide a social and three-dimensional experience to users of the PlayStation 3. The open beta was published in December of that year, with a proposal that – in perspective – was ahead of its time. The Japanese firm had everything it was able to explore in depth the possibilities of “virtual life”, but its internal politics cut off its wings. To the point that development never left the beta phase, and was decommissioned in the first half of 2015.

According to VGC, a group of fans called Destination Home has managed to regain online connectivity for PlayStation Home. It is worth noting that the project to revive the platform is not new, but until now it was developed on an offline basis; that is, players had to download and access it with an emulator, or with a hacked PlayStation 3. The aforementioned report mentions that by the end of the year users will be able to reconnect to the public and private lobbies of PlayStation Home.

PlayStation Home Revives Thanks to an Independent Effort

To restore the online capabilities of PlayStation Home, Destination Home has worked with the group PSONE (PlayStation Online Network Emulated). In addition, with the data provided by different users of the PS3 have managed to rebuild a good part of the elements that appeared in the original version. In the last hours they have shared a video that shows the progress of the project.

PlayStation Home allowed you to create an avatar and explore a virtual map where you could connect with other players. Among the different activities available, the minigames of bowling, basketball and chess were highlighted; as well as the customization options for the clothes of the avatars and their apartments, which could even be used for virtual parties. And don’t forget the “dance duels” in the mall’s courtyard and other areas of the platform.

At a time when there are more and more projects related to video games and nostalgia, Destination Home will allow us to revisit the first PlayStation metaverse.

