‘Fear the Walking Dead’ 7 × 04: the poignant human connections

The formula of focusing on only one group at a time of survivors of the zombie apocalypse unleashed in television fictions among which is Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015), to develop their dramatic arc and the structure of the episodes with a wider sleeve it’s already well established, and we like it even though we don’t see all the characters more often.

This dynamic, of course, is repeated in “Breathe with Me” (7×04), chapter directed by the American Tara nicole weyr, who was in charge of two previous ones, “The Code” (4×11) and “Skidmark” (5×04), apart from three for Desperate Housewives (Marc Cherry, 2004-2012) after climbing from the second and first attendance to the filmmakers , five from Lucifer (Tom Kapinos, 2016-2021) or a couple from The Good Doctor (David Shore, since 2017).

The opportunity of a secondary character

This time, ato of the secondary those who are not given too much narrative relief apart from their witty comments have here the opportunity to show off with a greater role. Is about Sarah Rabinowitz, which he interprets Mo collins precisely from the aforementioned “The Code”, an actress with a twenty-five-year career behind her.

We have also seen her as the flight attendant in the episode “The Getaway” (4×16) by Ally McBeal (David E. Kelley, 1997-2002), the Robin from the chapter “The Gift Piggy” (5×11) from Give me a break ( Steven Levitan, 1997-2003) or Nancy Freymire in the episode “Can I Come Up Now?” (4×04) by Six feet underground (Alan Ball, 2001-2005),

And playing the Starla of Arrested Development (Mitchell Hurwitz, 2003-2019), Victoria in the chapter “Turn the Page” (1×11) of Californication (Tom Kapinos, 2007-2014), the Denise of the episode “En Garde” (1×07 ) from Modern family (Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, 2009-2020) or Joan Callamezzo in Parks and Recreation (Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, 2009-2015).

To put into words this opportunity of Mo Collins’s Sarah Rabinowitz in Fear the Walking Dead, they have pulled two screenwriters: Nazrin Choudhury (Damnation), who has also written “Welcome to the Club” (6×02), “In Dreams” (6×12) and “USS Pennsylvania” (6×15), and David Johnson, to which only the libretto of the chapter “Demons” (3×11) of The Following (Kevin Williamson, 2013-2015) is known.

The return of the past of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Before an explanation of what happened to Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki (Maggie Grace) and company, they show us a picture of an additional threat. Then, after the reunions, he insists on the sad revelation of “Handle with Care” (6×10) about Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) so that we do not forget it and pure narrative respect.

Following the illustrated titles of Fear the Walking Dead, replay montage That they show us with the efforts of Sarah Rabinowitz inevitably brings to mind the same thing about the routine in the bunker of “Cindy Hawkins” (7×03). Later, one of the consequences of “The End Is the Beginning” (6×01), recovered unexpectedly but very reasonable At the end of “Six Hours” (7×02), he begins to influence the plot of this seventh season.

But for now Josiah Laroux (Demetrius Grosse) doesn’t seem to have the charisma from his brother twin Émile, in part because they have not dedicated resources to investing his personality, his behavior and his goals in the same spirit of the western. But, from the details they provide us about this former ranger, it gives us the feeling that they could not do it either because of their obvious moral differences. Otherwise, Mo Collins’ Sarah Rabinowitz wouldn’t try to reason with him.

The moving performance of Mo Collins

Such suspicion is confirmed later, after the foreseeable confrontation, its unhappy result and a conversation not entirely well carried out by Nazrin Choudhury and David Johnson that makes the decisive fickleness of the new character somewhat inconsistent. What cannot be said, on the other hand, of the current villainy in which Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once upon a time), the showrunners of Fear the Walking Dead, have installed Victor Strand (Colman Domingo).

Finally, in the final bars of the closing sequence, the unexpected happens to us due to these circumstances: they manage to move us with the personal connection that, in short, they have built in a credible way during “Breathe with Me”. And in large measure we owe it to great work by Mo Collins and his very particular gestures.

