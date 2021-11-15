FPS Boost expands to 37 old games

At Microsoft they are celebrating. Today November 15 marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Original Xbox and those of Redmond want to celebrate it by presenting a good handful of news. One of them has to do with adding more old games to the FPS Boost mode, which offers better performance on new generation consoles.

“This is a feature that employs a variety of new methods to nearly double the original frame rate in select titles. Higher, more consistent frame rates make games visually smoother, resulting in more immersive gameplay. “. Microsoft

As revealed at the Xbox Anniversary Celebration, 37 compatibility catalog games will benefit from FPS Boost mode starting today. Among them are 11 titles that were added today and another 26 that were already included. Also, all games added today support Auto HDR on compatible displays on Xbox Series X | S.

Titles with FPS Boost recently added

Alan Wake Assassin’s CreedBinary DomainBlack College Football Xperience: Doug Williams EdDarksiders Dead Space 2 Dead Space 3Disney’s Chicken LittleDragon Age: OriginsDragon Age IIThe Elder Scrolls IV: OblivionFEARFEAR 3Fable AnniversaryFable IIIFallout 3Fallout: New VegasFar Cry 3Final Fantasy XIII-2Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIIIGears of WarGears of War 2Gears of War 3Gears of War: JudgmentGears of War: Ultimate EditionKameo: Elements of PowerLego The Lord of the RingsMedal of Honor: AirborneMirror’s EdgeNierResident Evil: Operation Raccoon CityRock of agesSonic & All-Stars Racing TransformedSonic GenerationsSonic UnleashedStar Wars: The Clone WarsVandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

What consoles is Xbox FPS Boost compatible with?

FPS Boost is a feature unique to next-gen Xbox Series X | S consoles that significantly improves the frame rate of previous-generation games. In most supported games, this feature is already enabled automatically.

If you want to know if this feature is working, just press the Xbox button on your controller and look for the legend FPS Boost in the upper right corner of the screen. If you don’t see this, you can turn it on in Manage games and add-ons> Compatibility options.

