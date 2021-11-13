from bankruptcy to being the most sought-after app

In recent weeks there has been talk of the possible purchase of Pinterest by PayPal. Although the online payments company seems to have ended up denying this idea, there was talk of a possible acquisition for more than 45,000 million dollars. A purchase that would have been one of the most important in recent technology history, competing with Slack’s for Salesforce a few months ago.

But Paypal has not been the only big one that has been interested in that hybrid between social network and digital photo album that is Pinterest. Microsoft already showed interest in February this year. What do they look for in it?

Pinterest, with a much lower profile than other of the best known large applications, has become one of the most profitable companies of the moment. It has 450 million users of which 75% are from outside the United States and revenues in the third quarter of this year of 633 million dollars. Its growth, since the confinements, has been even more powerful.

Pinterest today has 450 million users and went public in 2019

After Pinterest, companies such as PayPal or Microsoft see the possibility of acquiring a recommendation technology based on the image and -especially in the case of PayPal- of putting their foot in the sea of ​​transactions that can occur on the articles that are seen in the photos it shows, not to mention its ads.

Pinterest and its vertical reading format since its inception in 2009 on the computer were greatly ahead of the consumption that was later to be completely predominant on the mobile. Nevertheless, Before being a piece of desire on the part of other companies, Pinterest had a true journey in the desert, surely because of the great names of applications today it is one of the few that were born in the middle of the financial crisis of 2008.

Born in crisis: the beginnings of Pinterest

The history of Pinterest is the history Ben Silbermann, its founder and CEO still today.

Born into a family of doctors, Ben Silbermann had always assumed that he too would be a doctor one day. In fact, he came to enroll in those studies, until he had a kind of call from the jungle to the technological world.

Sharp and Silbermann, founders of Pinterest. Via Pinterest

So grabbed, I packed my bags to start working in Silicon Valley. This is how he told it in an interview with Forbes:

“If you want to be an actor, move to Los Angeles. If you want to be an entrepreneur, move to Silicon Valley. Because there, the people you surround yourself with are usually doing the things that you most hope to do ”. Ben Silbermann, the founder of Pinterest

There he got a customer service job at Google. Nothing technological (he had no training or skills), pure support. There, in 2007, he says that he was completely introduced into the technological environment, but at Google he had a ceiling due to his lack of technical knowledge, so he decided to quit his job to try to find his fortune on his own.

TOTE, the forerunner of Pinterest

Sometimes these things happen: a few days after leaving his job the Lehman Brothers scandal broke out and the economic crisis jumped.

The founder of Pinterest spent three years pilgrimage in the desert in search of funding for his idea

Colleagues who had told him they would join him later were skeptical of leaving their secure jobs due to the downturn in the economy. It was the worst possible moment. The investment did not budge, and more so for a guy like Silbermann.

Original Pinterest logo

At that point, he went to work with a friend from his university and together they tried to build a digital product, although they both had no engineering backgrounds. They founded the company Cold Brew Labs and took money from their savings to create an app called Tote, a generator of digital advertising catalogs. That friend was Paul Sciarra, still in the organization today.

That initial application, however, would not have any success, but its technology would serve as the germ, now, of what we know today as Pinterest.

And finally his time has come

Silbermann had always been a fan of collecting, be it insects or stamps. He thought that you can know a lot about a person from their collections, and it seemed to him that there was nothing related to them online. It was then that he met the third co-founder, Evan Sharp, trained in architecture.

Sharp was really interested in the idea of ​​Pinterest and joined Ben and Paul. It was he who, in fact, shaped the iconic grid from the application interface. Sharp, by the way, just left Pinterest to join LoveFrom, the design studio of former Apple Jony Ive.

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash

There were 50 versions of the grid before they finally settled on one. When Pinterest was finally ready to go, Ben sent it to his friends in California and no one got it.

Pinterest had just 200 users in the first 4 months. They were made up of relatives and acquaintances of their founders. Despite the bad start, something had been done. It went on to become the third largest social network in the US within 2 years of its launch.

During this course, many things happened that ended up giving Pinterest its current link with decoration and trends. People originally used Pinterest to make collections of different things, from the food they liked to numismatics.

Nine months after launch, the website had 10,000 users. Silbermann said that he personally wrote to the first 5,000 users of the site offering his personal phone number. and even meeting with some of its users. The ‘boom’ came after a blogger contest in 2011 in which sharing their decorations at home went viral. That made it go from a few thousand to the first million users and Pinterest found one of its main markets.

Subsequently, The ability of your application to generate pages by agglutinating the images and content that your users uploaded with descriptions of very different types also made the SEO, the appearance in Google, became another of its triggers.

The investment rounds then arrived and in 2019, does almost nothing, went public, with a number of users only lower in the United States than Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Twitter and TikTok.

Also in Kirkwood student media