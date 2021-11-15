‘GTA the Trilogy’, a remastering with flavor to ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Known characters, iconic cities, epic stories and a deep user discontent. We are not talking about the disastrous Cyberpunk 2077, but about the recently released GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, the remastering of three classics that has left the work of Rockstar Games in a bad way and has caused a flood of negative reviews on Metacritic for its problems.

On Thursday, November 11, the long-awaited remastered collection of GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas was released. However, the fans’ illusion to find themselves with those games of the past was replaced by disgust. Technical errors seem to undermine the gaming experience and reveal a rushed release by the developer.

PC users were the first to suffer. Shortly after GTA The Trilogy was released, Rockstar Games launcher crashed and prevented a game from being started in any game. Later the platform returned to work, but the company decided to withdraw the trilogy temporarily.

The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions. We’re sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon. https://t.co/NiMNXUKCVh – Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 13, 2021

Rockstar Games apologized for what was happening at the time. In a tweet he explained that GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was no longer available on the platform platform so that they could delete “some files included inadvertently”, but did not provide further details.

Apparently some of those “inadvertently included files” were unlicensed songs they had been included in the game files. Although a code prevented their reproduction, the files were present, so, in addition to taking up space, they were somewhat accessible to users.

But that was not all. The game code also included references to the Hot Coffee minigame which brought Rockstar Games a lot of trouble. This explicit addition had been included in GTA San Andreas in 2005 and, although it had been discarded, some users at that time found how to unlock it.

GTA The Trilogy does not escape the curse of graphics

GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition promised higher quality graphics and resolution, with some gameplay features inherited from GTA V. But the remastering came with some characters with disproportionate measurements, problems in the textures of the tents, exaggerated rain effects and elimination of fog.

The bugs are presented to a greater or lesser extent in each of the platforms in which the “final version” of GTA is available. In addition, on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, performance drops. On Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, they assure from VGC that it is reproduced in low resolution.

In Metacritic, out of 2,962 scores, the trilogy in its PC version accumulates 1,416 negative votes, 13 mixed and 48 positive. The total assessment is 0.5 points, a rating not much different from the 0.9 on the PS5 or the 0.5 from the Xbox Series X.

Unfortunately previous versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas will no longer be available for purchase in stores. Now it only remains to hope that Rockstar Games fixes the existing problems and prepare a better deployment for the promised versions for iOS and Android scheduled for 2022.

