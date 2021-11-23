‘Hawkeye’ solves one of the biggest doubts in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Since Phase 4 began its journey between a five-year timeskip and the multiverse, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become complicated. Much more, when series and movies do not clarify precisely when the stories they tell occur. Without any clear chronology to consult, the question about when new events take place, is confusing. That, despite attempts by Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and WandaVision (02021) to provide an approximate date after the blip events. Nevertheless, Hawk Eye It could put an end to the doubts.

The house of ideas has several solutions up its sleeve to clear up the thorny issue. One of them is to use Hawkeye, which will premiere this Wednesday on Disney Plus, to clarify the dilemma. That’s at least what series director Rhys Thomas told GamesRadar. The director made it clear that the series is a source of important information on the chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, the series could be the confirmation of how much time has passed since the snap of Bruce Banner to the stories of the fourth phase. That precision would help form an entirely new and extremely useful time map for the stories to come.

A simple man with a complicated life

Hawkeye will focus, in part, on Clint Barton and his life after blip. This is an interesting turning point that looks at various points. Especially the way the Avenger deals with his past as Ronin. As you will recall, Barton went into a spiral of revenge after the disappearance of his family. The series will show in depth what has happened to the character below.

“Clint is someone we haven’t been able to spend a lot of time with, obviously, over the course of the movies. In the series we can see where it is: we meet two years after the events of Endgame. And so we can see how he’s dealing with his past, ”Thomas told GamesRadar.

So, for the first time, in the midst of the post-blip events, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will specify when phase four occurs. Until now, it was more or less clear that the events of Endgame occurred at some point in 2023. Thanks to the series, we know the exact time point in which the rest of the plots take place. Photos from the set had previously hinted at a date of 2025. Hawkeye is set around Christmas, so it appears that the series takes place in late 2024.

At what point in time does the series coincide with Spider-Man: No Way Home? We will have to wait until December 17 to get the answer.

