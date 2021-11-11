iCloud for Windows finally adds a password generator

Manzana decided to give some attention to the application of iCloud for Windows, which was updated in the last hours with new functions. One of the important news that comes with version 13 of the software is the inclusion of a password generator. This function was highly demanded by users, because, although they already had password management tools, they still could not create them from the application developed by Apple.

Recall that the iCloud Keychain came to Windows in the early part of this year. However, it required a Google Chrome extension to work. Last August, meanwhile, Apple incorporated password management tools in version 12.5 of the application of its cloud storage service. Through them you could search through the stored keys, copy them, update them or delete them.

With the update to its most recent edition, users can now generate the passwords to implement in their preferred online services, and keep them in sync across multiple devices. Without a doubt, this is a very important addition because it allows iCloud for Windows to incorporate the same password generation technology that Apple already uses in its own devices and applications.

Image: Microsoft Store

iCloud for Windows also makes it easy to sync photos and videos

Another important point to mention is that the program now supports ProRes and ProRaw formats developed by the Cupertino company. This means that users can now sync videos and photos captured with an iPhone directly to their PC via iCloud. In this way it is not only possible to view them from the computer, but also to edit them.

But this is not the only news that comes with the update of iCloud for Windows. According to Macrumors, the software also expands the possibilities in managing files and shared folders on iCloud Drive. With the new version, all members of a shared file or container will be able to add or remove other users.

As usual, version 13 of iCloud for Windows is now available for free download from the Microsoft Store. In addition to the aforementioned improvements, the developers have incorporated solutions to security problems and other bugs.

