Isn’t ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ a sequel to the trilogy?

During this week, the scriptwriters of The Matrix Resurrections They have been solving doubts and questions in relation to the expected feature film. However, David Mitchell, who wrote the script with Lana Wachowski and Aleksandar Hemon, has dropped a revelation that changes our perception of the film. Most of us intuited that we were facing a sequel to the trilogy, however, it will not work exactly as a continuation.

In an interview with To Vima (via Screen Rant), David Mitchell noted that The Matrix Resurrections is not a sequel, but a film that works in a way Independent to the trilogy. Of course, their statements suggest that they have played with history so that, despite not depending on previous productions, they include their events in an “ingenious” way. To be honest, at this moment it is difficult to understand what they did with the fourth installment:

“I saw the film in Berlin in September. It is very good. I cannot tell you what it is about, but I can explain what it is not about. It is certainly not just another sequel, but something autonomous that contains all three Matrix that precede it in an ingenious way. It is a very beautiful and strange creation. They also managed to do a couple of things that we see in action movies, which means it subverts the blockbuster rules. “

Certainly the first trailer The Matrix Resurrections reminded us too much of the events that took place in the first movie (1999). From that moment on, some believed that it was a reboot and not a continuation.

Yes, there is too much mystery around The Matrix Resurrections. Other doubts directly involve the characters. For example, we don’t know why an alternate version of Morpheus played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II instead of the usual Laurence Fishburne. The latter recently stated that he was not required by Lana Wachowski.

In what corresponds to Agent Smith, Aleksandar Hemon, another of the screenwriters, stated this week that the aforementioned villain does appear in The Matrix Resurrections. Of course, there are no clues that indicate the participation of Hugo Weaving. It seems that we will have to wait until December 22 to resolve the avalanche of doubts that we have at the moment. It’s the Matrix, after all …

