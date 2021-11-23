Kevin Spacey must pay millions for his dismissal from ‘House of Cards’

At the end of 2017, the dismissal of Kevin Spacey House of Cards shook the entertainment industry. The multiple accusations of sexual harassment against the actor led Netflix to get rid of him, and forced to apply several changes to the series for its final season.

And while it seemed that the controversy over House of Cards had been buried by the passage of time, it was rekindled in the last hours. According to The New York Times, Kevin Spacey must pay a millionaire figure to the study Media Rights Capital (MRC), who was in charge of the acclaimed production.

They are nothing less than $ 31 million, according to the ruling of the arbitrator of the dispute. The sum corresponds to compensation for breach of contract by the actor, the aforementioned report mentions. What is striking is that the determination was made 13 months ago – that is, in the middle of 2020 – but it did not come to light until the beginning of this week; This is because the own study behind House of Cards asked a Californian court to confirm the ruling.

In this way, the controversies surrounding the behavior of Kevin Spacey are rekindled over the years. Although the first accusation was due to what Anthony Rapp experienced in 1986, it did not take long for other complaints to appear from actors, actresses and members of production teams who suffered from his harassment.

This not only led to his banning from House of Cards, but also in the cancellation of other projects that had him as an actor and / or producer. In addition, Ridley Scott decided to remove him from the movie All the Money in the World, and replace him with Christopher Plummer when the main shoot had already finished.

Kevin Spacey and the ‘House of Cards’ scandal reappear on the scene

According to NYT, during the arbitration procedure between MRC and Kevin Spacey, the study alleged having lost millionaire sums in the production of the last season of House of Cards. The company assures that when the scandal occurred it had already invested a lot of money for the production of the series. Let us remember that the filming of the sixth season was already underway and was temporarily stopped; Following Spacey’s firing, Netflix went ahead with Robin Wright in the lead.

Additionally, MRC indicated that the final season of House of Cards reported less income than expected. This was due to the need to shorten the series from 13 chapters to only eight due to the elimination of Frank Underwood, the character played by Kevin Spacey.

For now it is unknown if there is a deadline for the actor to make the payment of the millionaire sum to the study, which issued a statement. “The safety of our employees, settings and work environments is of utmost importance to MRC, and that is why we set out to drive accountability,” they stated.

