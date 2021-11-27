know that you will never pay to use a browser

In the empire of Google in terms of online advertising, the sun does not set. AdSense (web and video ad platform), AdMob (for applications), search ads competing so that when a user enters certain words, the result X comes out, ads increasingly present in YouTube videos, agreements with Facebook to reselling their own spaces -with a certain smell of lack of competition-… And so, we could continue for dozens of lines.

80% of Alphabet’s revenue last year came from advertising, with a total of 147,000 million dollars. It has always been said that Google is, after all, the largest advertising agency in the world. But the difference in this agency is that it has the methods to contract that advertising and also the channels and supports in which it will appear. It is a business, literally, round.

The enormous hegemony of Google both in the use of search engines and browsers means that it is this network of permanence that makes it so strong. So much so that since last year it announced its intention to abandon the use -at least as aggressive- of cookies in tracking users. Wait: “Google eliminating the elements that make its advertising capable of following us around the internet like a giant stone ball to Indiana Jones?”

Yes, because it can. Google presented as a replacement a new system based on cohort analysis that is sustained precisely because it has almost absolute control of searches like in the browser. At the moment, the change is on stand-by by raising doubts about GDPR compliance in Europe, but if it arrives, Google would put its competitors out of the game. Without cookies, only Google and Facebook, due to their deployment, is able to continue distributing advertising consistently.

However, these last few months have also seen growth of possible present and future rivals of Facebook. Amazon’s business is becoming more and more powerful also in advertising; Apple, although it has mainly affected Facebook, It is also shielding itself in a line that does not help in this regard and, above all, a multitude of alternatives are beginning to emerge that will depend on providing a good product to change the user from the comfort that Google in a certain way supposes as a well-known place that it is .

It is a review of some of those alternatives.

Search engines: Duck Duck Go is no longer alone in the new batch

First, a bit of context. The following table shows the market share of search engines worldwide, Europe and Spain, where the dominance of Google is even more overwhelming.

Search WorldwideUnited StatesEuropeSpainGoogle92.07%88.24% 93.82%96.58%Bing2.44%6.45%2.44% 2.07%Yahoo!1.62%3.61%0.86% 0.8%Baidu1.49%0.03% No data No dataYandex0.54% 0.04%1.71%0.03%Sogou0.43% No data No data No dataDuckDuckGO0.5%1.33%0.38% 0.25%Ecosia0.13% 0.12% 0.33%0.22%Qwant0.02% No data0.08%No dataMSN0.02% 0.06% 0.02% 0.01% Source: Statcounter

As we can see, except for local exceptions such as Yandex in Russia or Baidu in China, Google has no competitor.

The only one that more by renown than in practice has been able to tickle its monopoly in searches is DuckDuckGo, the search engine focused on privacy.

With its commitment not to track our searches, DDG has seen its use grow from about 8 million daily searches in 2015 to more than 100 million today. An exponential growth that, however, only gives them the equivalent of the searches that Google receives in just 10 minutes.

Pay to search the internet without being tracked and shown advertising?

DDG has managed to get closer to Bing in some markets, and it certainly seems the closest option to a modern search engine that can stand up to Google for its commitment to privacy.

But he’s not the only one. Brave, the privacy-focused browser created by former Mozilla executive Brendan Eich, already has its own search engine released in beta.

What differentiates it from Google? And from DDG? Brave Search takes a long time in development and has taken important steps in incorporating technology. Last March, Brave acquired Tailcat, an open search engine with roots in Cliqz. By having its own search index, the platform does not track users or collect their information to create profiles.

Despite this it depends on some characteristics of the search engine, it still depends on external services. Such is the case with image search, for example, which is based on Microsoft Bing, but the company clarifies that such information is not recorded either. In principle, the Brave Search beta does not include ads. However, in the future the service will offer two versions, one paid and the other free.

To this is added Neeva, founded by ex of Google, and that proposes the idea that we pay to search. Yes, it sounds very crazy, but it all depends deep down on what we value our data.

Behind this idea are Sridhar Ramaswamy, former head of Google’s ads department, and Udi Manber, who captained the search system at Google for several years and also worked on Amazon’s recommendation algorithm. As we see, two heavyweights.

Neeva users they will pay $ 5-10 a month to get the search results they want and not the ones advertisers want them to see. Or, at least, that’s their catchphrase. The challenge, obviously, is getting people to pay for something they are used to getting for free.

“Sometimes I joke with people: Listen, we all pay for the water that comes out of our tap. And they don’t care. Because, you know what? It’s a low-cost, high-quality product. Why online services don’t they work the same? “Ramaswamy said in an interview with Forbes.

Browsers: competition also increases after years without rival

As for browsers, three-quarters of the same happens. After a few golden years in which Chrome has found no rival and has swallowed whales like Mozilla Firefox, which in a decade has gone from 30% of the market to just 7%, now rivals are beginning to emerge.

Brave and Edge, both based on Chromium, yes, they are right now their biggest rivals, although the Google browser still sees them very far in the rearview mirror.

With its commitment to privacy and embracing in a way the crypto world and decentralization, Brave already has 36 million users worldwide, with a still miniscule market share. Edge, to whom Microsoft increasingly includes more functionalities and with which they seem to have hit the key after many years of hardship with Internet Explorer, already has 8% of users, according to StatCounter, more than Firefox.

Credit: Microsoft

Of course, with Edge, Microsoft seems to be returning to its own devices by making it increasingly difficult to uninstall and not use in Windows, just as it did with IE.

Safari, continues with its 20%, remaining quite stable, but still far from 65% of Chrome’s market share, which has nevertheless lost two points in the last year.

There are also even more innovative options, such as The Browser Company, formed by former Tesla, Instagram or Medium and that promise to rebuild the browser to avoid saturation of open tabs. Change its architecture as such; although at the moment little is clear about his proposal.

In short, after a decade of lethargy, It seems that the search engine market is beginning to move as well.

Google is a lot Google: its tactics to stay on top

Google has used various techniques in this time to maintain its dominant position, such as implementing Google as the default search engine in Chrome (and making it the most used browser), pay Apple to include Google in Safari, or the bidding system that Brussels asked him to stop his monopoly in mobile and that has ended up turning into an auction in which he comes out winning.

But, it would be dishonest to say that if the Google search engine is there in the first place it is also because it works better than the others, even if it is at the cost of part of our privacy. The question, which we will see in the long term, is whether some of these options really manage to position themselves, whether they are paid or not.

Also in Kirkwood student media