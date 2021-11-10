NASA delays the plan to return to the Moon until 2025

NASA won’t take its astronauts to the Moon in 2024. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States announced that it will delay a year the schedule of the Artemis program, which aims to bring a crew of astronauts back to Earth’s natural satellite. If there are no inconveniences, then, now the bet is to meet the goal in 2025.

The reasons for the delay in NASA’s plan are twofold: the recognition that planning for 2024 was unrealistic, and the demand for Blue Origin. The responsibility of the first falls on the figure of Donald Trump; It was the former US president who set this goal in 2017, when the US aerospace agency’s expectations were set for 2028.

Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator, was blunt about this situation. “The Trump administration’s goal of a human moon landing in 2024 was not based on technical feasibility,” he said.

The other reason for the delay is the lawsuit that Blue Origin filed against NASA for the development of a new moon landing module. The company protested the choice of SpaceX as sole contractor for the project, with a budget of 2,900 million dollars. The presentation of the case before the Justice forced to stop the development, although the recent setback against the firm of Jeff Bezos has allowed them to return to work.

“We have lost almost seven months in litigation and this has rightly pushed the first human moon landing to probably no earlier than 2025,” Nelson explained.

Unsplash

How is NASA’s timetable for getting astronauts back to the Moon?

The Artemis program still has several stages to complete before taking astronauts back to the Moon. In the first instance, the mission Artemis I It will consist of an unmanned flight that will allow the Orion capsule to orbit the Moon; It was originally planned to take place this year, but has been delayed until spring 2022, at the very least. It will also serve as the formal premiere of the SLS, or NASA’s Space Launch System.

The second stage will be with Artemis II, a mission similar to the previous one but with crew members in the capsule, not before May 2024. While the final jump to the lunar surface will be with Artemis III, sometime in 2025, if the plan does not suffer further setbacks.

