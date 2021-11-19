Netflix prepares a series about the world’s last Blockbuster

The most recent movement of Netflix could be seen as a final blow to a brand that, for many years, was one of the main references in the distribution of physical format films. We refer, of course, to Blockbuster. According to Deadline, the streaming video platform gave the green light to a comedy series about the world’s last Blockbuster. It’s not any joke.

According to the aforementioned medium, the production, titled Blockbuster, will be starring Randall Park, whom we have seen in feature films like Aquaman and Ant-Man and the Wasp. In the world of series he is not far behind either, since he participated in WandaVision and The Office, to mention just some of his most remembered works.

The Netflix series, whose production will be the responsibility of Universal and will have a total of 10 episodes In its first season, it will be filmed at the only Blockbuster branch that remains alive. This is located in Bend, in the state of Oregon. In mid-2020 it drew some spotlight because it was transformed into an Airbnb to host a night of movies and popcorn.

Netflix wants to tell you how difficult it is to keep the world’s last Blockbuster alive

Credit: Stu pendousmat / Wikipedia

Blokbuster will respect the visual identity of the brand and even the uniforms that its employees wore. Basically the story will tell us how a group of characters tries to carry out a business that has everything against it. It is also known that Vanessa Ramos (‌Superstore, ‌Brooklyn Nine-Nine) serves as Blockbuster showrunner. For their part, David Caspe and Jackie Clarke will be in charge of the script and executive production. The latter will be joined by John Davis and John Fox on behalf of Davis Entertainment.

“When Vanessa and David first arrived and shared this idea for a comedy series, we were immediately excited. This is the story of a group of co-workers with big hearts. It will be evident with the hilarious Randall Park signed to be the lead, “said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s director of comedy content.

Without a doubt, Netflix’s new bet has the flavor of revenge. Why? In 2000, Reed Hastings, co-founder and current CEO of the platform, attempted to sell the company to Blockbuster for $ 50 million. Obviously, the proposal was rejected. It is worth mentioning that, at that time, Netflix also distributed movies in physical format, but through the postal service.

