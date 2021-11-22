No, the Tesla app did not block access to their owners’ cars

It does not fail. A problem related to Tesla and dozens of exaggerated articles appear telling half-truths or outright lies. The reason? The enormous attention that there is on the company.

The last case has been the crash of the app Tesla last Friday, November 19 at night in Europe, in the afternoon in America. Although it could be opened, it was impossible to control the vehicle remotely.

Perhaps due to ignorance, perhaps to try to attract traffic, some media have assured that the fall of the app has meant that hundreds of owners have been left out of their vehicles no possibility to enter and use them.

But it’s totally untrue. The app of Tesla You do not need to be connected to the internet to be able to access the vehicles. If so, the owners would not be able to enter them if they were, for example, in an underground car park where there is no coverage.

Fake. 1. It is not necessary to connect to servers to open the car with the mobile, since it works by proximity using Bluetooth. 2. The keys have no extra price. 2 come when they give you the car and if you need more they have a price of 35 dollars / euros: https: //t.co/MNNBUTG55S – Eduardo Arcos (@earcos) November 20, 2021

All Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, in addition to Model S and Model X from 2021 can use the mobile as a key. You just need to get closer to the vehicle and it is unlocked. Such a feature works by means of a connection Bluetooth Low Energy between the smartphone and the vehicle. At no time does it use or require the app to connect to the internet.

In addition, in case the owner does not have his smartphone nearby, Tesla gives two keys in the form of credit cards that can also be used, at any time, to access the car.

Extra keys, in case you lose or need more, for any reason, are priced at 35 dollars / euros and can be purchased at any Tesla Service Center or through the store on the web.

‘Clickbait’ and translation errors plague this new fake Tesla news

Some media have not only incorrectly reported the fact that owners could not enter their vehicles due to the temporary crash of the app. They have even made simple translation errors.

Some media have reported that some 500 people had problems accessing their vehicles according to the Downdetector.com website. But this website simply collects reports that Anyone can do. It has no relation to the number of alleged owners unable to access their car.

