our favorite serial killer returns

There are television characters that one, when their adventures conclude, ends up missing. This is what happened to some of us with the protagonist of Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013), the serial killer imagined by American Jeff Lindsay for eight of his novels (2004-2015). The end of his adaptation, which was dedicated to giving us the most difficult yet regarding the freedom of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), did not satisfy a good part of the spectators; although to others it seems how devastating a tragedy as obvious as his deserved.

In any case, perhaps to make up for the bad taste in the mouth that was left to those who do not understand it that way, the former forensic analyst of blood splatters in the fictional Miami-Metro police department, returns for the miniseries Dexter: New Blood (2021) with Clyde Phillips, showrunner from the original after the same pilot chapter, in front.

His career also includes the creation of Parker Lewis Never Lose (1990-1993) with Lon Diamond, Suddenly Susan (1996-2000) by Steven Peterman and Gary Dontzig, Family Matters (1999-2000) and Feed the Beast (2016). In addition, he wrote the scripts for four episodes of the first series and several for Nurse Jackie (Liz Brixius, Evan Dunsky and Linda Wallem, 2009-2015).

The familiar elements of ‘Dexter’

Showtime

The opening chapter, entitled “Cold Snap ”(1×01), gives up offering a shocking beginning with which those of us who missed Dexter Morgan can freak out in color for the new narrative. Instead, Clyde Phillips pulls the familiar elements: the control of impulses, the care in the conscientious arrangement of the tools, the intimate dialogue with some near disappeared, the closeness to the forces of the law, the effort to integrate and even the sweet bribes. And we figure that we should be content with all that.

One of the big differences lies in the environment, on the other hand; the move from populous, sunny and coastal Miami to a snowy town in deep America. But we also fear that in Dexter: New Blood it has been lost the dark dramatic density, that only arises in somes scenes, and the more elaborate montages of its predecessor. At least in the middle of this episode. And the riddles are like little brush strokes in the common routine of our retired murderer, who seems to have a novel method of mastering himself.

In fact, that was the core problem of the eight seasons Dexter’s, how to live with psychopathic outbursts and to extricate them in a profitable way. But we suppose that the menacing individual who now hides under the identity of the affable Jim Lindsey, as affable as Dexter Morgan in the light in Miami, would consider his attempts to reconcile his facade of normality and his deadly needs as the end of the show as a resounding failure. experience.

Our fears vanish in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Showtime

However, the temptations do not disappear completely, and thanks to them and an unexpected intervention, our interest rises like foam in the last installment of the Dexter: New Blood premiere because both we deparan ispowerful dinners, be they dreamlike, those of the prepared crime that we know so well or with invisible interlocutors, effectively composed at the orders of the New Yorker Marcos Siega, which does not hesitate to use occasional slow motion, overhead shots, and other detailed shots.

This executive producer has already been in charge of nine episodes of Dexter, apart from others for Open Case (Meredith Stiehm, 2003-2010), Vampire Chronicles (Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, 2009-2017), The Following (Williamson, 2013-2015), Blindspot (Martin Gero, 2015-2020), You (Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, since 2018) or The Flight Attendant (Steve Yockey, since 2020).

Perhaps we also miss the suggestive titles and the juicy voice in off of the protagonist, into whose skin he re-enters Michael C. Hall with astonishing ease a decade later. But that voice resumes its monologue at a certain crucial moment and you know that tonight is the night and that our favorite serial killer has returned.

Also in Kirkwood student media