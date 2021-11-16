Pfizer to share its anti-COVID pill with low-income countries

Pfizer announced this Tuesday, November 16, that its coronavirus pill, paxlovid, will be available at low-income countries Thanks to the patent assignment.

This news comes just 11 days after the preliminary results on drug efficacy. And also 12 days after the announcement of the approval of the Merck pill, molnupiravir, for your marketing in the UK.

The latter thus became the first pill against the coronavirus approved for its use in the home of patients. It was a great step forward in the fight against the pandemic, which also came accompanied by other great news. And it is that shortly before receiving this green light Merck had already announced that it would share its patent with 105 low-income countries.

Undoubtedly, both companies are hot on their heels in their results and their decisions. Some decisions that can be very useful, especially considering the large number of people in the world who are still not immunized because of difficult access to vaccines.

Pfizer’s pill, much needed in low-income countries

Pfizer has issued a statement through its Twitter account in which it indicates that the countries with which it will share the patent represent a 53% of the world’s population.

Furthermore, in these countries the percentage of immunization is very low due to the difficult access of the population to COVID-19 vaccines. Even many of the toilets are still unvaccinated. Therefore, while solving this problem, first it was Merck the pharmaceutical company that chose to share its patent with more than 100 low-income countries. Ideally, they could be vaccinated. But, in the meantime, they will have this pill against the coronavirus that reduces by 50% the probability of hospitalizations in newly diagnosed people.

That percentage is even higher with Pfizer’s paxlovid. Therefore, it is good news that the company has also decided to share its patent with 95 countries. As it would be if it did the same with its mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

In his case, this assignment comes from the hand of an agreement with Medicines Patent Pool, a public health organization backed by the United Nations.

In any case, it is important to note that while the preliminary results were very good, Pfizer’s coronavirus pill has not yet received permission from any regulatory agency for its release. administration to the population.

We will have to wait for the completion of clinical trials and, with it, the valuation by said entities. At that point, perhaps it can begin to spread to those low-income countries that need it so badly.

Without a doubt, we are privileged to have such a high vaccination percentage as to be able to wait for this approval calmly. In other parts of the world they are waiting for some tool to stop the pandemic such as the water in May. It is a reason to value what we have and to trust science; that, regardless of political or economic issues, is getting us out of this little by little.

