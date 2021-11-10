Samsung introduces 64GB RAM for the metaverse

Samsung presented its next-generation RAM for mobile phones. The LPDDR5X comes with improvements in capacity, speed and power consumption designed to boost “high-speed data services including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse“.

The South Korean company claims that its new RAM memory will have a processing speed 1.3 times faster than the LPDDR5 announced in 2018. In terms of capacity, they will be able to offer up to 64 GB per module and they will consume 20% less energy.

Some of these improvements, according to Samsung, will be possible thanks to the 14-nanometer manufacturing process, although the company does not provide details on which ones specifically. However, the company currently offers previous generation LPDDR5 modules under a 10 nanometer process.

LPDDR5, Samsung’s next-generation RAM memory

“Our LPDDR5X will expand memory usage from high performance and low consumption of power beyond smartphones and will bring new capabilities to AI-powered applications such as servers and even cars, “says SangJoon Hwang, senior vice president and chief DRAM officer.

Theoretically, next-gen RAM modules will have the capacity to handle the latest challenges. Samsung talks about 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence and the metaverse. The latter, a term that has existed for many years but has become fashionable in these times.

The metaverse is presented as a virtual parallel world in which virtual reality and augmented reality devices will be the gateway to it. Presumably these will require a jump in RAM capacity, so improvements in this regard will be welcome.

However, it is unlikely that in the near future we will start to see mobile devices with 64 GB of RAM. Of course, Samsung also points out that this type of memory will be used in servers and cars, so these would be the first to release the large capacity.

Samsung does not specify in its press release when manufacturers will make the LPDDR5X RAM chips available. But it is believed, according to AnandTech, that could arrive in 2023. However, for the consumer, a strong generational change will probably not be noticed.

