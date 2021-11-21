She is the actress who will play Sabine Wren in the Ahsoka Tano series

Ahsoka, one of the most anticipated productions by Star Wars fans, continues to add new actors to its cast. Remember that this content, exclusive to Disney Plus, will function as a spin-off of The Mandalorian, a series that will take a long break to allow some of its secondary characters, including Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett, to undertake new adventures in series individual.

After the appearance of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, we intuited that other important figures from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels would be adapted to the live action proposal, and they will. According to Deadline, Sabine Wren will appear in Ahsoka. Its interpretation will be the responsibility of Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who has participated in The Great Showman, The Society and The Voyeurs, to name a few productions.

With this information, one of the biggest doubts about Ahsoka is resolved, but there is still a pending. From the previous year it is rumored that Ezra Bridger, a faithful friend of Sabine, will also have a presence in the series. A report by The Disinsider anticipated that the Egyptian Mena massoud, best known for playing Aladdin in the feature film counterpart, is one of the main candidates to play Ezra. Perhaps we will have more news about it soon.

It seems, then, that the series wants to reunite Ahsoka Tano with several colleagues from the animated productions, but also with villains. Last October, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Hayden Christensen joined the cast of Ahsoka. By the time the series is set, we will surely see him at the feet of Darth Vader. However, it is possible that they will take advantage of it in the role of Anakin Skywalker in some flashbacks. Do not forget that Ahsoka was Anakin’s apprentice and they had a great friendship.

Of course, you better get used to the idea that the series is still far from seeing the light of day. Before his arrival, Disney will premiere The Book of Boba Fett (December 29, 2021), with Temuera Morrison; Andor, with Diego Luna; and the most anticipated of all: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will mark Ewan McGregor’s return to the intergalactic universe. The Star Wars fan will be very well cared for for years to come thanks to Disney Plus.

