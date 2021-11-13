Sony reveals the most played PS5 games in its first year

It seems like yesterday, but the PS5 is now in its first year of life. Mind you, unlike previous generations, the PS5 hasn’t had an easy ride in several respects. First, shortages have made it difficult to achieve in much of the world, while the pandemic caused delays in multiple exclusive games. Despite the above, Sony has reason to celebrate.

While it is true that the lack of components affected the rate of production, the sales of the PS5 they are outstanding. So much so that it became the most successful console in the history of PlayStation in terms of the launch period. According to the latest data provided by Sony in its most recent tax report, until the end of October they had been sold 13.4 million units all over the world. That is, it has a better sales rate than the PS4.

Obviously, it is also interesting to know which games are the most played during this first year. The top, which Sony itself shared on its blog, is made up of both exclusive titles and Third Party, although the latter certainly get the most spotlight. Guess which is the first? Fortnite, the most popular battle royale of today, occupies a top that it maintains since the PS4. They follow him Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and FIFA 21. The same as always, come on …

FortniteCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarFIFA 21NBA 2K21Assassin’s Creed ValhallaDestiny 2MLB The Show 21Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesDemon’s SoulsNBA 2K22

Demon’s Souls stands out in the first year of the PS5

20200507094235

If we talk about surprises, there is no doubt that the appearance of Demon’s Souls it is unexpected. Although it was part of the exclusive launch catalog, Hidetaka Miyazaki titles are often enjoyed by a specific niche of gamers. However, with the remake it seems that there were more people willing to release their PS5 in the company of a proposal of high difficulty.

Jim ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, thanked the community for this first year. In addition, he made it clear that the PS5 has a great future in store for him: “There are many great things coming to the PS5 in the future, and I look forward to sharing more of these extraordinary moments with you. Thanks again for being a part of the PlayStation community. and celebrate this milestone with us. “

