‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ post-credit scene leaks

The Spider-Man phenomenon: No Road Home is far from over. The film has not yet been released, there is no official confirmation on the possible appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who previously played the role of Peter Parker, along with Tom Holland, and yet details about other aspects of the film are being revealed. production. One of the most recent has to do with Venom, played by Tom Hardy, and the post-credit scene.

After the events of Venom: There Will Be Carnage (Andy Serkis, 2021) it was clear that the character fully enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It must be remembered that, although he is one of the most important proper names in comics, his story was not in line with the adaptations that Disney has made for years. It was, until now, a question of rights: Sony has them and disposes of the role at will. However, from the aforementioned movie, both narratives began to align with Spider-Man: No Path as a key meeting point.

The detail is in how that integration of the stories will happen in the next movie about Spider-Man. Taking into account that the Venom symbiote groups together different memories as it is a specimen that has lived for a long time, it still retains part of its memories related to Spider-Man. Although this is not entirely clear, it is part of the readings that can be made of the Venom post-credit scene: There will be carnage. Even so, this does not solve the question posed, much less considering that it may be the last film starring Tom Holland. In this regard, the details about the post-credit scene that have been leaked may give some clue.

The post-credit scene

from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

According to Daniel Richtman, who is part of CNBC, the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Road Home will have its main protagonist in Venom. The scene will evoke something similar to that seen during Spider-Man 3 (Sam Raimi, 2007), when the symbiote finds its way to Peter Parker. According to the reporter, there will be a moment similar to that of the aforementioned film, in which Spider-Man’s suit turns black. From there, it will be much clearer both the future of the franchise and that of Venom within it.

This would put aside the possibility of seeing Venom in the great combat presented through the trailer for Spider-Man: No way home. In it appear different classic opponents of Peter Parker and, within the rumors and interpretations that were being handled, there was the possibility that the symbiote was also part of that conflict. However, judging from the information obtained by Daniel Richtman, this will not happen yet.

