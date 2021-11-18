Talk Mode comes to Alexa on the Amazon Echo Show 10

Alexa It is one of the characteristic elements of Amazon devices and presents a clear evolution year after year. If you have a third-generation Echo Show 10 speaker, you will soon be able to have a more natural conversation with the virtual assistant thanks to the introduction of Conversation mode, or Conversation Mode.

Thanks to this feature, a group of people will be able to dialogue with Alexa easily, without needing to repeatedly invoke it using a certain word. The technology behind this feature was introduced at Amazon’s 2020 hardware event, but it will only debut at Echo Show 10 in late 2021. The Andy Jassy-led company announced that it will be available starting in the next few weeks.

As mentioned by its developers, the Conversation Mode is not activated by default, but its implementation is optional. To start using it, users must say “Alexa, join the conversation”; once this is done, all the people who are in the same room will be able to interact with the virtual assistant, the only requirement is that they speak while looking at the screen of the device and that the camera can see them.

“When Talk Mode is enabled, you can interact with Alexa at your own pace, even when multiple people do as well. Alexa will respond when called and pause if interrupted,” explains Amazon.

Amazon looks for a more natural interaction with Alexa on the Echo Show 10

The Alexa Talk Mode for the Echo Show 10 also incorporates some visual references. When activated, users will see a blue border on the device screen, as well as a light blue line in the lower section of the panel.

Amazon says this new feature was developed with user privacy in mind. Therefore, Alexa must be invited to participate in the conversation; and can also be asked to leave it when necessary. Additionally, the feature will be disabled by turning off the camera or microphone, or even physically locking the camera. But that’s not all, as it will also stop working automatically when it doesn’t detect new commands in a short period of time.

On the other hand, the images captured by the Echo Show 10’s camera during Talk Mode they will not go up to the cloud. Only the audio of the dialogue with Alexa will be recorded, but users will be able to delete them from the virtual assistant app.

