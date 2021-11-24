The curious story between Clint Barton and the possible villain of ‘Hawkeye’

The premiere of Hawkeye will present different characters who, perhaps, will have a key role in the subsequent productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of them is estimated to have a sustained path in the next works of the studio and Disney. This is Kate Bishop, the character played by Hailee Steinfeld, with whom Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, will have a special relationship. You also have to pay attention to another name, Jack Duquesne.

Jack Duquesne is played by Tony Dalton. What does this name entail? The possible incorporation into the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of a subject known as Swordsman. From WandaVision onwards, Marvel and Disney began to progressively introduce different characters who suddenly had no space on the big screen.

However, it is most likely that at some point they will end up being part of the subsequent films that Marvel and Disney are developing. While that’s happening, we review some details about Jack Duquesne and his relationship with Hawkeye.

Who is Jack Duquesne (Swordsman)

in Hawkeye?

Within the comics, Jack Duquesne is a Frenchman who grew up in Asia; specifically, it did so in Sin-Cong. His origin is key in his story because later he would end up joining a group known as Siancongese, who rebelled against the European influence and government in the region.

In the process, Jack Duquesne experiences different issues, from mastery of the sword to suffering the death of his father at the hand of his own teammates. This causes him to separate from them and stay out of the various combat and action circuits for a while. Duquesne ends up being part of the Carson Carnival of Traveling Wonders, where he meets the protagonist of the Disney and Marvel series, Clint Barton (Hawkeye). What is the particularity of this link? Duquesne served as Barton’s guide and teacher, who at the time was very young.

The relationship between the two breaks down later, when Duquesne robs the organization to pay off some debts and ends up facing Barton, already using his swords. It is part of the origin of this character, hence the name of Swordsman (Swordsman). His story within the comics did not end in that episode. In fact, the role of Swordsman is ambivalent.

At times, he was part of The Avengers, temporarily making peace with Hawkeye, and at other times he was an adversary of the group of superheroes. To know what their role will be within the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we will have to wait for the development of the series, which will premiere this November 24 through Disney Plus.

