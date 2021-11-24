The iPhone of 2023 would integrate a new component designed by Apple

Apple’s plans to do without Qualcomm seem to be getting closer. The company intends to develop its own 5G modems together with TSMC, who also makes the processors for the iPhone and iPad, according to Nikkei Asia.

Specifically, the Cupertino firm plans to use the 4 nanometer chip manufacturing process Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for its future 5G modem. At the moment, this component is being tested on chips with a 5 nm architecture, but the 4 nanometer design is expected to begin to mass produced during 2023, predictably, in time to include it in the iPhone of that year.

For Apple, having its own 5G modem has a number of advantages. Among them, savings in production costs and better integration with hardware. Do not forget that the firm also develops its own processors. The manufacture of 5G chips, yes, is a more complicated process. According to the aforementioned portal, “it requires supporting all communication protocols”, from 2G to the “most current 5G standards”. To do this, Apple acquired Intel’s 5G modem division in 2018, a purchase that also included the transfer of more than 2,000 employees and multiple patents from the processor manufacturer.

Qualcomm expects Apple’s order volume to decline sharply

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Currently, Apple has Qualcomm support for the using 5G modems on your iPhone, as in the recently announced iPhone 13. The US chipmaker, remember, ended in 2019 a legal dispute against Tim Cook’s company for the alleged theft of patents, which allowed it to continue with its collaboration for the development of 5G chips. So far the agreement has proceeded normally.

Qualcomm assures, yes, that the number of orders will decrease by up to 23% by 2023. The latest reports, however, revealed that Apple would continue to use Qualcomm’s technology, at least, until 2024. Therefore, it is likely that from that year all processor technology will depend solely on the company itself led by Tim Cook. .

Meanwhile, TMSC remains an important partner for Apple. In addition to assisting in the production of future 5G modems, the Taiwan-based company will be responsible for manufacturing the 4 nanometer chips for possible iPhone 14, and is working on the 3-nanometer design process for future iPads, according to Nikkei Asia.

