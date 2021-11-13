The iPhone X with USB-C port sells for an exorbitant sum

After several days of expectation, The auction of the first iPhone in the world to incorporate a USB-C has ended. The project, which was led by Ken Pillonel, a robotics master’s student at the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne, Switzerland, captured the attention of the whole world, and there were not a few who were interested in getting this particular device. The smartphone, an iPhone X with 64GB of storage, was made available to the highest bidder via eBay, and the bidding closed in no less than $ 86,001.

The sale of the device throws up several peculiar data. On the one hand, the auction had a peak of attention that made the price rise at the beginning of the dispute, but then it “stalled”. At the beginning of November the value was already around 85 thousand dollars; In other words, in the last week the sum practically did not move. The other unique issue is that the buyer paid almost 80 times what the iPhone 13 Pro Max is worth —Whose price starts at $ 1099— to keep a mobile phone that is more than 4 years old.

There is no doubt that this iPhone X with USB-C port is one of a kind, and therefore has a special value. However, it is still curious that someone is willing to pay so much money for a smartphone mod. It would be interesting to know the opinion of Tim Cook and company, although it is a reality that at Apple they are not very enthusiastic about modifying their products.

Photo by Bagus Hernawan on Unsplash

IPhone X with USB-C Closes Historic Auction on eBay

Pillonel’s project to swap the iPhone’s Lightning port for a fully functional USB-C connector it took several months of work. Although the initiative was known in October when the modification had already been finalized, the robotics student had to face several challenges for the hack to work.

As the author of this initiative explained, he initially worked on a USB-C to Lightning cable. He later designed and manufactured a flex circuit with the USB-C port and incorporated it into the iPhone X instead of Apple’s proprietary connector. A short time ago he shared a detailed video on his YouTube channel in which he explains step by step how he achieved the adaptation.

In fact, all the information necessary to incorporate the USB-C port in an iPhone is freely available in a GitHub repository. In any case, it is unlikely that an ordinary user will be able to perfectly replicate what Pillonel did.

Also in Kirkwood student media