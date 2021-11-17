the most brazen zombie carnage

It seems that actor Lennie James, who plays Morgan Jones in The Walking Dead franchise (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010) and whom we have seen before as Sol in Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds (Guy Ritchie, 2000), the Alan Erasmus of 24 Hour Party People (Michael Winterbottom, 2002), Lieutenant Nabulsi in The next three days (Paul Haggis, 2010) or Mr. Cotton from Blade Runner 2049 (Denis Villeneuve, 2017), harbors artistic concerns in cinema beyond interpretation.

So far, he has written the episodes “Burnside Knew My Father” (6×21) of Neighborhood Police (Geoff McQueen, 1984-2010) and “Between the Cracks” (3×07) of the anthological Screenplay (1986-1993), the script of the television feature film Storm Damage (Simon Cellan Jones, 2000) and five other chapters of the Save Me series (2018-2020), of which he is also the creator and protagonist. And, if he had already premiered directing with the episode “Welcome to the Club” (6×02) of Fear the Walking Dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015), now he repeats in “Till Death” (7×05).

A new familiar face on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

AMC

From the initial situation, all the challenging that can be allowed in those circumstances and with the soundtrack of Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans (American Gods) helping for it, we can say that the showrunners Andrew Chamliss and Ian Goldberg (Once upon a time) they have remembered the spirit of western that they have been impressing on his approach to the zombie apocalypse from the fifth season and, above all, in the sixth and that had already appeared a little in the present at the end of “Cindy Hawkins” (7×03).

According to what they show us in “Till Death”, we can confirm that the survivors of Fear the Walking Dead disintegrated after the great catastrophe of “The Beginning” (6×16), courtesy of the crazy Teddy Maddox (John Glover), cross paths in his way with the Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) gang and faces are seen with him and what it is possible to consider and his turn towards complete villainy. Not in vain, there is referential games to remind us of Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). And, this time, it’s up to Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista).

On the other hand, here the possible mirage of the promised land which they call Father, in Spanish, a concept that had already been handled in The Walking Dead with the brutal disappointment of Terminus. And through that unknown place they introduce us to the character of Mickey, played by the recognizable Aisha Tyler (Friends), director of the chapters “Exit Wounds” (2×03) and “Family Is a Four Letter Word” (2×04) of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, since 2020).

Raw details and eye-catching zombie carnage

AMC

The protagonists they change their minds somewhat hastily in their dilemmas, and it must be a matter of the script signed by Justin Boyd, responsible for three episodes of Channel Zero (Nick Antosca, 2016-2018) and another in Reprisal (Josh Corbin, 2019), Lincoln Rhyme: Hunting the Bone Collector (Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd, 2020) and the hit Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy (Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz, since 2021), and the co-producer Ashley Cardiff, for which it is the fifth of Fear the Walking Dead since “Humbug’s Gulch “(5×03), which was followed by” Leave What You Don’t “(5×13),” Honey “(6×05) and” Handle with Care “(6×10).

The emotional lurching is not developed with much precision either, and the staging of Mickey’s reunion with the one he was looking for is downright clumsy. Perhaps, Lennie James needs more filming to polish these aspects. But the most striking from “Till Death”, before the A-team roll (Stephen J. Cannell and Frank Lupo, 1983-1987) mixed with western aesthetics, is the unexpected sequence of zombie carnage in a gym to the rhythm of the reagge of “Welcome to Jamrock” (Damian Marley, 2005), maybe the most brazen that have provided us throughout the entire The Walking Dead franchise.

Also in Kirkwood student media