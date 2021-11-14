the most hated of internet advertising

Online advertising is a business that is estimated to move approximately 300,000 million dollars a year, advocated by Google and Facebook (now Meta).

Today this advertising has various forms, from the most segmented that is chasing us as users and precisely promoted by Facebook and Google, -and that will soon be altered if the cookies finally come to an end *, to other less intrusive formulas that are beginning to be seen, such as the contextual or by cohorts … But although the technology and the ability of advertising are increasingly successful, there is an element linked in one way or another to the language of the web and that is still alive and well: we talk about annoying banners and, especially, pop-up.

Also known as pop-ups, pop-ups are those ads that flood our screen and cut off our browsing. Over time, its use has been derived to other areas such as privacy notices, acceptance of cookie policies or subscription newsletters. But in its original version, the pop-up is no different than if someone walked down the street and put a brochure with offers on our faces.

Behind its origin, however, there is someone who over time would become one of the references in the investigation of the web, and also in the search to promote a less harmful network due to the damages of advertising.

How the first pop-up was created

We talk about the cyber activist Ethan zuckerman, until May 2020 director of the Center for Civic Media at MIT.

Zuckerman recounted the germ of the first pop-up window in 2014 in an essay where he says he didn’t realize what he was bringing into the world when he wrote the code. It was 1994.

Zuckerman was then working as a designer and programmer at Tripod.com., a company that provided web pages, in the style of Geocities, and where the dependence on online advertising was beginning to take root:

It was a way of associating an ad with a user’s page without putting it directly on the page, which advertisers were concerned about implying an association between their brand and the content on the page. Its origin also has a certain humor. According to the cyberactivist: “Specifically, it occurred to us when a major car company got scared because it had bought an ad on a page that celebrated anal sex. I wrote the code to launch the window and run an ad on it. Sorry. Our intentions were good ”.

After all, the business model that financed us was advertising. The model that allowed us to be acquired was to analyze the personal pages of the users who created their websites in order to better target them. Along the way, we end up creating one of advertisers’ most hated tools: the pop-up ad. Ethan zuckerman

When Geocities introduced pop-ups a few weeks later, Zuckerman says they reused or plagiarized his code.

“Not only did I deploy what was probably the first popup, but I wrote the javascript and the server-side Perl to launch it,” he commented.

A creation that fueled a system he fights against

Zuckerman reflected in that essay also how the prevailing model of internet advertising has caused us to end “with surveillance as the default internet business model, if not the only one.”

Advertising became the default business model on the web, “The entire economic base of our industry”, because it was the easiest model to implement for an online startup in the 90s and to exploit in the 2000s, and the easiest to market today for anyone, in which everyone We can put ads via Facebook or Google Ads with few notions.

A model that was also born with good things

At a point, Zuckerman recalls that that germ of what would be one of the most hated elements on the web and the promoter of advertising as an intrusive and default business model on the web; it was actually born with a good purpose.

In 1995, there weren’t many ways to offer people free website hosting and make money. Charging users for the service would have blocked most of our potential customers: most of the world did not have a card. Electronic payment systems like PayPal didn’t appear until 1999. But since Tripod’s services were free and supported by advertising, users from all over the world found us and started publishing web pages that they couldn’t host anywhere else. Ethan zuckerman

Part of the push to many other good things that this primal internet on a large scale meant it was also experienced by the creator of the pop-up. In 1996, Zuckerman realized that at Tripod the majority of our users came from four countries: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia.

“Since none of our content was in Bahasa Malay and we had never reached Malaysian users, this was a surprise. I started printing the highest traffic web pages posted by Malaysian users and took a handful of them to a professor at nearby Williams College, who read them and informed me that we had become an important vehicle of expression for the political group in the opposition of Malaysia, the Reformasi movement of Anwar Ibrahim ”, he relates.

The adoption of Tripod by Malaysian activists was not directly due to the use of an advertising-supported model, but was an unintended positive consequence. Without advertising, you simply would not have been able to provide your service for free.

