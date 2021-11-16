These are all the nominees for The Game Awards 2021

We come to another close of the year and, as usual, the video game industry is preparing to recognize the best titles. Of course, no other event generates as much expectation – and controversy – as the The Game Awards, the gala hosted by Geoff Keighley. After an edition that was carried out in digital format due to the pandemic, this year Keighley returns to celebrate a face-to-face award ceremony that promises many surprises.

Obviously, the main announcements (World Premier) are kept secret. The presenter anticipates that there will be dozens of them, some of them very significant. But beyond what the most important companies in the sector prepare us, we finally met the expected nominee list.

The election, of course, has always divided public opinion, and at The Game Awards 2021 it will be no exception. The most desired award, Game of the Year (GOTY), will be between Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart and Resident Evil Village.

Before continuing with the nominations, you should know that the gala will be held next December 9 (December 10, Spain).

Nominated for The Game Awards 2021

Best game as a service:

Apex LegendsCall of Duty: war zoneFINAL FANTASY XIV OnlineFortniteGenshin Impact

Best Multiplayer Game:

Back 4 BloodIt Takes TwoKnockout CityMonster Hunter RiseNew WorldValheim

Best Performance in a Video Game:

Erika Mori, Life is Strange Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6 Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Best Soundtrack / Music:

Cyberpunk 2077DeathloopNier Replicant ver.1.22474487139Marvel’s Guardians of the GalaxyThe Artful Escape

Best Art Direction:

DeathloopKena: Bridge of SpiritsPsychonauts 2Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartThe Artful Escape

Best innovation in accessibility:

Far Cry 6Forza Horizon 5Marvel’s Guardians of the GalaxyRatchet & Clank: Rift ApartThe vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Narrative:

DeathloopIt Takes TwoLife is Strange: True ColorsMarvel’s Guardians of the GalaxyPsychonauts 2

Best Independent Game:

12 MinutesDeath’s DoorKena: Bridge of SpiritsInscriptionLoop Hero

Best Mobile Game:

FantasianGenshin Impacteague of LegendsMARVEL Future RevolutionPokemon Unite

Best content creator

DreamLeslieGaulesIbaiGrefg

Most anticipated game

Elden RingGod of War: RagnarokHorizon Forbidden WestSequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildStarfield

Best Esports Game:

Call of DutyCS: GODOTA2League of LegendsValorant

Best Direction of a Game:

DeathloopIt Takes TwoReturnalPsychonauts 2Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best game of the year:

DeathloopIt Takes TwoMetroid DreadPsychonauts 2Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartResident Evil Village

Also in Kirkwood student media