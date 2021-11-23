these are and so you can install them

Emojis are one of the most used forms of expression of these times. Almost daily we choose to choose the face that best fits what we want to communicate. And now, users of Windows 11 they will be able to enjoy new designs thanks to the renewed set that Microsoft has already begun to deploy.

Originally, Redmond had promised that Windows 11 and other of their products would receive 3D emojis. However, the company has put that option aside. You have finally adopted a design Two-dimensional fluent that looks noticeably more modern and current than those available until today.

Clipo or Clippy is one of the most prominent redesigns. The company has replaced the traditional clip emoji with the beloved – and hated – Office assistant. Microsoft notes that they have worked on many aspects ranging from the color palette to the modular features of their entire emoji system.

“Windows 11 now offers more modern and expressive emojis to use in your hybrid communications, allowing you to add fun, expression and personality to your communications.” Microsoft

How to activate the new emojis in Windows 11?

Getting the new Windows 11 emojis is very easy. You just have to install a software update. To do this, you simply have to go to Settings> Windows Update> Check for updates. The operating system will connect to Microsoft’s servers to check for updates.

Emojis are in the update KB5007262 of this November. Just hit Download and Install to start the process. Of course, keep in mind that the download may take a few minutes to complete. In addition to the emojis, the aforementioned update comes with bug fixes and fixes for a problem with the MSI installers that had emerged in the last few days.

Once the download is complete, Windows 11 will ask you to restart. After the restart required to apply the changes, the new emojis will now be available. In case you have never used them, accessing them is also very easy. Anytime press Windows key + period key to access the emoji selector panel and put your personality in any conversation.

