Twitter will have its own team dedicated to blockchain and cryptocurrencies

Twitter is no stranger to the rage for cryptocurrencies and therefore announced the formation of a new team that will focus on them and other decentralized technologies. The name chosen for the group is Twitter Crypto, and will be led by Tess Rinearson. The rest of its members will be selected soon.

With Twitter Crypto, the social network aims to go much further than what we have already seen in recent months. Remember that the platform already allows you to send tips to other users with Bitcoin through the Lightning Network; and has also expressed an interest in NFTs. None of this is surprising, considering that Jack Dorsey, its founder, is a Bitcoin enthusiast and everyone “crypto”.

“I am delighted to share that I joined Twitter to lead a new team focused on cryptocurrencies, blockchain and other decentralized technologies, including and going beyond cryptocurrencies,” Rinearson explained in a tweet.

I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Twitter, to lead a new team focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies — including and going beyond cryptocurrencies. pic.twitter.com/HaP0k5hUOq – Tess Rinearson (@_tessr) November 10, 2021

On the plans of the new Twitter team dedicated to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, Rinearson made it clear that they are ambitious:

First, we will explore how we can support the growing interest among creators to use decentralized applications to manage virtual assets and currencies, and to support their work and their communities. Looking ahead, we will explore how ideas from “crypto” communities can help us push the boundaries of what is possible with identity, community, property, and more. Tess rinearson

Twitter and its growing interest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies and decentralized apps

In recent days, a lot of news has put the focus on the new all-time highs that Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have achieved. But the rise of cryptocurrencies goes far beyond the mere possibility – not negligible, by the way – of making more money. Arguably, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Therefore, Twitter Crypto’s intentions also include a joint work with Bluesky. It is an independent initiative, although funded by Twitter, whose purpose is to decentralize social networks.

According to Rinearson, the new Twitter team will be “distributed and cross-cultural.” The group leader will continue to work from Berlin, Germany, and will report directly to Parag Agrawal, the chief technology officer of the social network.

