US bans the FCC from granting new licenses to Huawei and ZTE

A new chapter opens in the history of US sanctions on Chinese tech. In the last hours, US President Joe Biden signed the law Preventing Huawei and ZTE from Receiving New Communications Equipment Licenses from the FCC, the Federal Communications Commission.

With the entry into force of the Secure Equipment Act of 2021, the Americans definitively close the door to companies from the Asian giant that are considered “a threat to national security” due to their alleged links with the Communist Party of China.

The new law stipulates that the FCC must adopt rules “that clarify that it will no longer review or approve any authorization request for equipment that presents an unacceptable risk to national security.”

Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr was pleased with Biden’s signing of the bill; and assured that it will help ensure that “unsafe equipment” from companies such as Huawei and ZTE can no longer be inserted into US communications networks. In addition, according to the same official, from 2018 to date the US regulator has approved more than 3,000 Huawei applications.

Image: Kārlis Dambrāns.

US puts more pressure on Huawei and ZTE

The Secure Equipment Act of 2021 was discussed in the House of Representatives in October, with a favorable vote of 420 to 4. Shortly after it passed through the Senate, where it was approved unanimously. With the recent signing of President Biden, the Americans have taken another step in a history that not only involves suspicions of espionage, but also million-dollar deals.

The FCC in November 2019 banned US companies from buying technology from Huawei and ZTE to establish 5G networks using federal funds. Initially the measure was temporary, but it was permanently established in May 2020.

Let us also remember that the government of Donald Trump vetoed Huawei and ZTE from operating in the United States for one year. The determination was later expanded, and the now former US president went so far as to assert that control of Huawei was in the hands of the Chinese army.

Earlier this year, the US administration revoked the licenses of some key Chinese technology providers, such as Intel and Qualcomm. And the situation did not improve with Trump’s departure from the White House; Biden upheld the restrictions on Huawei, ZTE and the other firms targeted for their apparent ties to the Chinese authorities.

The sanctions have had a major impact on Chinese companies. In the specific case of Huawei, its finances were clearly affected by the North American veto, although it found its lifeline in China. Meanwhile, the founder of the company, Ren Zhengfei, spoke of pivoting the company towards software, to escape the scourge of the United States.

Clearly, the entry into force of the Secure Equipment Act of 2021 could be the coup de grace for Huawei and ZTE in the United States. In addition, this year the FCC launched a program for telecommunications companies to “destroy and replace” all equipment from targeted Chinese firms; it is valued at 1,900 million dollars.

