Welcome to Raccoon City promises to be inspired by the game

The reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has a curious commitment. Or rather, several in tow. On the one hand, he will have to face the long shadow of the profitable film saga starring Milla Jovovich. On the other, the distrust of the staunch fans of the well-known video game, about its fidelity to the original material. The franchise run by Paul WS Anderson was criticized for ignoring and modifying the complicated original universe at will. A caveat that alienated a large part of the fans from the series of films.

However, the return of history to the big screen at the hands of Johannes Roberts, promises to straighten out the mess. The production, which will hit theaters this month, is the project most attached to the video game plot of all those carried out. Or at least, that’s the promise of the director and the production team. Without a doubt, it is a curious experiment that will test the effectiveness of the story. Especially in the midst of the obvious evolution of the zombie genre and survival horror in the latter.

The Resident Evil game, turned into a cult object, was not only one of the pioneers of a very specific type of horror. Also, of a complete interplay between the notion of fear and threat, which could rarely be seen in video games of the past. His film versions, although they tried to reflect the unhealthy atmosphere of the original material, failed to do so. By his latest installment, Alice’s (Jovovich) fight for survival had turned into a wild adventure. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City promises to take things much more seriously.

A tour of Raccoon City

For much of the past few decades, the zombie genre has had a considerable revival. Especially with lucky experiments like the television universe of The Walking Dead or blockbusters in the style of Marc Forster’s World War Z. Also, the various reinventions of the premise of the zombie attack or sudden infection have triumphed. Films like Colm McCarthy’s Melanie and the series iZombie and Z Nation demonstrated the power of the premise in pop culture.

The Resident Evil saga, despite its irregular trajectory on screen, was the standard bearer for the entire phenomenon. His story about a deadly virus capable of creating hungry monsters has proven to be a success. Much of the triumph of the concept is due to the saga of Capcom, which began its journey through the world of videogames in 1996. Origin of the term “Survival horror” and an involuntary homage to classics of the science fiction genre such as Alien, Resident Evil found a fresh point to exploit.

With its pseudoscientific air and an early take on the corporate enemy, Resident Evil became an immediate hit with gamers. For 1997, the Constantin Film production company obtained the rights for its adaptation. Finally, at the turn of the millennium and with Paul WS Anderson at the helm, the project began its journey to the big screen.

Resident Evil and his unique journey in the cinema

But to the surprise of the fans, the extensive, complicated and detailed plot had little to do with the film that was released in 2002. The first Resident Evil feature film had some lines in common with the game, but bet on one more terror. righ now. It also included characters outside the known canon, for no other reason than its spectacular on-screen. All in all, the movie was a box office success. With its grossing of $ 103 million, it immediately had the possibility of a sequel.

What seemed like an experiment became a journey through a universe of its own, often criticized for its confusing premise and general incongruity. The 2004 sequel was followed by five more films. For its latest theatrical chapter, the series had grossed a hefty $ 1.23 billion. But despite his success, his lack of attachment to the original material, turned the franchise with a combination of science fiction and excess. Something that contradicted what happened with the version in video games, which from 2017 returned to its terrifying origins.

The disparity between the product on screen and the one that haunts millions of gamers around the world, raised the possibility of a reboot. One that, in addition, could encompass the idea of ​​the terrifying universe that made the game popular. So Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a return to the origins of the essential vision of history. And also, an intelligent tour of its main symbols.

A fresh premise for Resident Evil

As it has transpired, the film mixes the plot of two of the original games. That also includes the most popular scenarios of the saga, such as the well-known Spencer Mansion, a milestone within Resident Evil 1 and its continuation. In addition, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City bets squarely on the terrifying. As director Johannes Roberts explained to Fandom, this is a origin story that will relate the darkest and gloomiest aspects of the game.

For the occasion, Roberts – who also writes the script together with Greg Russo – included several traditional characters from video game mythology. Among them are Chris redfield, played by Robbie Amell. The last time the character was included in the film series was in the movie Resident Evil 4: Resurrection, played by Wentworth Miller. But in the 2021 version, the character will have a much closer relationship with the original.

It also comes to the screen Claire redfield in the skin of Kaya Scodelario. Chris’s sister also has a new film version more attached to the one known to fans. Another well-known name is Jill valentine, played by Hannah John-Kamen. To complete the main picture, the production included Leon S. Kennedy, played by Avan Jogia.

But the conscientious attention to detail in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City isn’t limited to the characters. Roberts, who he told Fandom, worked very closely with Capcom, tries to capture the well-known and gloomy atmosphere of the games. For the filmmaker, fidelity not only to the plot of the game, but its visual appearance is of considerable importance. But especially, his penchant for the dark. “This is a horror movie, created with love for the game,” he told the aforementioned medium.

