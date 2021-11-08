Wi-Fi to travel with unlimited data

To have Internet connection Wherever you go on vacation, it has gone from being an eccentricity to being a necessity. Know where there is a hospital, a restaurant or a business, know the Weather forecast or simply be informed. These are just a few things you can do on the internet. That and, of course, watch movies or videos on Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and a long etcetera. Come on, the internet is already something as important as running water or electricity. And thanks to the unlimited data offered by your SIM card, you can have wireless internet Unless you do not have mobile coverage in your place of vacation.

Otherwise, accessing the internet outside of your home is easier than ever. To begin with, telecommunications providers have decided to launch offers associated with a second fiber optic line or ADSL connection at a cheaper price than if you hired it from scratch. This is ideal for second residences in which you are going to spend at least two months.

But if you do numbers, the cheapest option, and one that requires less fuss, is still the wireless internet that gives you mobile data. 4G coverage is very widespread. And if you’re a bit lucky, maybe even some 5G will come to you. At its speeds, combined with the unlimited data offers, you will be able to have internet thanks to your SIM card.

WiFi Internet connection with mobile data

If at any time you need to access the internet and you do not have a nearby WiFi hotspot, you can create one from your smartphone. Both iOS and Android allow you to create a personal access point or hotspot for other devices to connect to it via WiFi and thus have internet connection.

The downside is that you will have your iPhone or Android hijacked. That is, it will have to do that WiFi point function, so you will not be able to move it outside the home. Another consequence? The battery duration it will be reduced. But there is an alternative. Portable routers.

When there is no fiber optic or ADSL internet access, the best alternative is the mobile connection. Currently, access the internet by 4G or 5G allows you to access services that require high speed such as streaming video, making video calls or simply playing online.

And the best way to squeeze unlimited data from a SIM card is by using a WiFi router. First were the USB modems 3G or 4G. It is also known as a dongle. In appearance it is a pendrive. But, in reality, it allows you to access the internet via mobile data from your computer. You plug the SIM card into the corresponding slot and then the dongle into a USB port on your computer. You already have wireless internet. You can find them at prices that are around from € 20 to € 60, according to the model.

The TP-Link M7000 is perfect for those looking for mobility and small footprint.

But what if I want the internet to multiple devices at the same time? Today USB modems or dongles are still sold, but it is more common that you find portable routers. Its price moves between € 30 and € 60, although there are more sophisticated models that can reach the fringe of the € 100 and € 200.

Portable routers, WiFi internet for travel

Portable routers have the appearance of a typical router but in Reduced version. They also coincide in having similar ports, such as LAN / WLAN input, USB port, power input, etc. And of course they have WiFi coverage, either with internal antenna or with external antennas.

The differences appear as soon as we see the SIM card slot. It is your source to offer internet to your devices. Another difference is that, depending on the portable router model, it can be powered by electrical current, or it has a internal battery to make it 100% portable.

There are portable all-terrain routers that allow you to give internet via Ethernet or via SIM card, so that your unlimited 4G or 5G data plan becomes a WiFi point to which your devices will be connected: televisions, tablets, computers, game consoles …

Otherwise, its behavior is the same as the router you have at home. That is, it allows reach high speeds, taking into account the limitations of WiFi technology and the good 4G or 5G coverage you have. And security is usually similar, with ports open and others closed.

Small and compact, with battery and 4G and compatible with multiple devices. If that’s what you’re looking for, try this Huawei 4G mini router.

At the time of this writing, virtually all portable routers are compatible with 4G and 4G LTE. We will still have to wait to see 5G devices. That is for mobile data. Regarding WiFi, the same thing happens. Most portable routers offer WiFi 5 in the two usual modes: 2.4 GHz connection and 5 GHz connection. The WiFi 6 models stand out for their scarcity.

In summary. If you are going to travel and need wireless internet on a regular basis, the most comfortable way is using a portable router. Easy to install and with little configuration, it will give you a wireless connection for all your devices wherever you are, as long as the mobile coverage.