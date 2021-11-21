Winamp returns with a new logo and its biggest renovation in years

Talk about Winamp it is also referring to one of the applications that accompanied —or accompanies— millions of people several decades ago. For many it was the music player of choice and, having been away from the spotlight for so long, is about to return with multiple news. We have been listening to this topic since 2018 and it will finally come true.

It is true that the music industry has changed significantly over the years. Especially since the services of streaming, which are now part of the daily lives of many, came to alter the way we enjoy music. However, those responsible for Winamp believe that they have a chance to excel again.

The first step of the mythical player is a logo change. As you yourself can see, it is a radical turn to the image that we knew years ago. Of course, the so distinctive lightning is still present. Typography, for its part, opts for simpler lines.

But let’s get to the important thing, the application. Jeremy Scheppers, Winamp Product Lead, hinted that we are facing a total relaunch of the player. That is, it will start your way from scratch instead of offering a simple update to the app as it currently exists. The latter, by the way, is in version 5.8.3660, which was released in October 2018.

Although they did not specify the new features that we can expect from the new Winamp, it is possible that they are exploring ideas beyond the music player. Why? On their website, which has also been completely renovated, they mention that the app will also be a “unique” space for music creators. “For artists and audio creators, our goal is to give them control over their content. We will help you connect closely with your fans and earn fairer income doing what you love.”

The phrase “fairer”, obviously, is a dedication to streaming music platforms, which for years have been criticized by the artists themselves because they do not receive the desired income. It will be interesting to see what is the proposal that Winamp prepares to bring creators to their ship.

Of course, you can be sure that they have not forgotten the classic music player, which is what most excites them. “Something very big is happening. We are developing Winamp for the next generation. Not just updated, but fully remastered. The new Winamp connects you with your music wherever you are. It brings you closer to the artists you love. It’s home to your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations. “

When will the new Winamp be released? At the moment we do not know, although artists can already request early access to the beta from the following link.

