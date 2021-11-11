Windows 11 will let you share screen in two simple steps

One of the new features of Windows 11 related to productivity was its integration with Microsoft Teams. However, beyond the floating window on the taskbar and other minor things, it did not offer a substantial change compared to the traditional version. But now the Redmonds are implementing a feature that will allow screen sharing much easier.

How many times have you had to switch windows in the middle of a video call to share your screen in Windows? Possibly many. We live in a world in which this has become almost daily since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, on many occasions, it can result in interruptions for meeting attendees or other participants in the video call.

The good news is that this will be a thing of the past, at least if you use Windows 11. Thanks to its integration with Microsoft Teams, when you are on a video call, so you will only need to position the cursor about some of the applications that run on the taskbar. A button will allow you to directly share the screen with those attending the video call in progress.

Easier screen sharing in Windows 11: on the way

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft notes that it is beginning to roll out this feature in some members of the Windows 11 Insider Program. But for now, it will only be available in the “for work or school” versions of Teams. This means that you may have to wait a bit to access this enhancement. Those in Redmond will roll it out to all users “later”, presumably in 2022.

And what happens if you use other video conferencing apps? Here is also good news for you. According to Amanda Langowski from the Microsoft team, “other communication applications will also be able to use this feature.” This means that apps like Zoom or Slack could implement it in Windows 11.

Mind you, don’t be in a hurry. Microsoft must first complete the testing phase of the function. Only there, if the developers of Zoom or Slack see fit, they could adopt this system to share the screen more easily in Windows 11. There is a high possibility of this happening, as it is a significant improvement for users.

Also in Kirkwood student media