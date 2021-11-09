Yet another effect of pollution

Genes and contamination are an explosive mix when it comes to developing depression it means. It is the conclusion of a study, recently published in PNAS by scientists from the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) and the Peking University.

This research analyzes how exposure to pollutant particles in the air on a person’s likelihood of developing depression, especially if their genes previously predisposed them to it.

And so it is. The combination of these two factors increases the probability of developing depression to much higher levels than each of them alone. And the worst part is that, as these scientists explain in a press release, this could just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the effects of pollution on the brain.

Beijing, an ideal place to carry out this study

This study was carried out in Beijing, a city with high and well documented contamination levels.

They participated in it 352 healthy adults, exposed to polluting particles at different levels. This was the first thing that was observed. How exposed they were in the previous six months. Once this data was recorded, they were genotyped to calculate their polygenic depression risk score. This means that their DNA was analyzed and the mathematical probability that they developed depression based solely on their genes was determined.

Pollution levels in Beijing are very well documented

They then performed a series of simple cognitive tests while their brain activity was analyzed by functional magnetic resonance. But they were not just allowed to do the test. While they were trying, the researchers took it upon themselves to generate stressFor example, by making negative comments about the way they were doing.

It was seen that in those in which they were combined exposure to pollution and genetic predisposition brain activation was consistent with that seen in depressed individuals.

Pollution ‘turns on’ depression genes

To see how genes influence the development of depression, these scientists used a genetic atlas of postmortem brain tissue. These types of maps analyze the relationship between the expression of different genes and the action of neurons at different points in the brain.

Once this atlas was analyzed, they mapped the brain networksit is postmortem to the same networks in living subjects to test whether those genes support the effects of air pollution. They saw that people who had a high genetic risk of depression and high exposure to pollutants had a predicted brain function associated with the development of depression. But what does this mean?

These scientists also used a genetic atlas of postmortem brain tissue.

Let’s remember what it means that a gene is expressed. Basically, we all have in our DNA the instructions for the proper functioning of our body. Like the instruction manual for a washing machine. But we will not need all the instructions at all times. For example, we may not need the dryer function until winter, when it is very cold or too rainy to hang clothes in the air. And, perhaps, the instructions that indicate how to act if you do not spin will never be read, because throughout its useful life never stop spinning.

A subset of genes that drive this relationship are also involved in inflammation

The same thing happens with our genes. Each of our cells has these instructions, but they will not be read all the time and in all the cells. For example, the genes with the keys to synthesize insulin will not be used in a cell of the eye, but they will be used in one of the pancreas, when the action of this hormone is necessary.

This use of genes is known as expression. In the case of people with a genetic predisposition to depression, you have the genes, as the instructions to act in case the washing machine does not spin. But those genes may never be expressed. This it will depend on many factors. And what this study has shown is that pollution is one of them. If a person with a genetic predisposition to depression is highly exposed to pollutants, they are more likely to develop it.

More relevant data

But this is not all. These scientists have also observed that a subset of genes that drive this relationship are also involved in the inflammation. It is an important finding, as it can give interesting clues to the drug development that mitigate the effects of this powerful combination.

In addition, the identified brain circuits have other cognitive implications, so the study can provide much more information about the effects of pollution on the brain.

In short, air pollution has many more effects than we might believe. From the climate change until cardiovascular diseases, going through the Cancer, the reproductive problems and, seen what has been seen, the depression. There are plenty of reasons to try to stop everything that is to come.

