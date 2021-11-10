YouTube removes the ‘dislike’ counter from all videos

After the tests started earlier this year on a small number of users, YouTube has finally decided hide the “dislike” counter of all videos. The button will still be displayed, but negative metrics will only be visible to the author or administrator of the channel’s content.

This move by Google’s video platform is a response to the claim of many creators who have been the object of rejection campaigns and have suffered from harassment as a result of this content rating system. YouTube now seeks to promote an “inclusive and respectful” space.

Starting today, when a viewer enters a YouTube video they will continue to see the “Like” and “Dislike” buttons, but the real-time count of the second option will be kept private. Creators will be able to see it in YouTube Studio, along with the other existing metrics.

YouTube claims that their previous testing found that by hiding the “dislike” button counter, people are less likely to want to use it. Consequently, the use of that rejection reaction linked to rejection attacks was reduced.

The experiment also revealed that small channels were more prone to such “dislike” push-button rejection attacks. So this measure can help protect them from at least one of the harassment and hate situations that are presented on the platform.

Hate, a real YouTube problem

The platform has been working to moderate inappropriate behavior for a long time. However, even with limited damage the “dislike” button can do, YouTube has work to do to continue protecting its community.

Toxic behavior can lead some creators to feel pressure to abandon or change content. Within the framework of freedom of expression and under the rules of respect, that should not be the case. Everyone should be able to express themselves freely.

Now we just have to wait to find out what effect the removal of the “I don’t like” button will have on YouTube. It is worth mentioning that, the much-questioned social network Facebook, decided long ago to reverse its plans by adopting a button of these characteristics. Others like Instagram or Twitter have only the “Like”.

